'A Leap In Financial Inclusion', Says PM Modi As G20 Document By World Bank Lauds India

In the heart of New Delhi, leaders from around the world are gathering for the 18th G20 summit, where global issues, financial inclusion, and innovation are taking center stage. A day before the summit kicked off, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to laud India's impressive strides in financial inclusion, a feat made possible by the country's robust Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI).

PM Modi's tweet highlighted a remarkable finding from a G20 document prepared by the World Bank. According to the document, India achieved its financial inclusion targets in an astonishing six years, a milestone that would have otherwise taken a daunting 47 years to reach. This remarkable acceleration is attributed to India's Digital Payment Infrastructure, including Jan Dhan Bank accounts, Aadhaar, and mobile phones, often referred to as the JAM trinity.

World Bank report highlights impact of UPI

The World Bank's report also underscored the monumental impact of India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) on the country's financial landscape. UPI transactions in the previous financial year accounted for nearly half of India's nominal GDP. Moreover, the adoption of DPI led to a significant reduction in the cost of onboarding customers by banks, plummeting from $23 to a mere $0.1.

One of the key highlights of India's financial journey is the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) program, which facilitated total savings of $33 billion, equivalent to around 1.14 percent of the country's GDP, as of March 2022. This program has streamlined the distribution of government benefits, ensuring they reach the intended beneficiaries more efficiently.

The G20 Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion (GPFI) document, authored by the World Bank, serves as a testament to India's transformative approach to financial inclusion. It commends India's pioneering India Stack, which seamlessly integrates digital identification, interoperable payments, a digital credentials ledger, and account aggregation. This integrated approach, within a short span of six years, catapulted India's financial inclusion rate to an impressive 80 percent, a milestone that would have taken nearly five decades to achieve without DPI.

As the host of the G20 Summit, India is poised to showcase its successes in digital payments and financial inclusion. The country's journey, marked by rapid progress and innovation, stands as a beacon of hope for nations worldwide striving to bring financial services to the doorstep of every citizen.