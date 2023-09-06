A Testament To India's Artistry: Know About 27-ft 'Nataraja' Statue Installed At G20 Venue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, unveiled the magnificent Nataraja statue at Bharat Mandapam, the venue for the upcoming G20 summit, emphasising its significance as a testament to India's age-old artistry and traditions.

The Nataraja statue, towering at 27 feet and weighing an astounding 18 tons, is a masterpiece crafted from Ashtadhatu, a unique alloy. It was meticulously sculpted by the renowned artist Radhakrishnan Sthapaty and his team from Swami Malai in Tamil Nadu. Their exceptional dedication allowed them to complete this remarkable work in a record time of just seven months. Notably, Radhakrishnan comes from a lineage of 34 generations dedicated to sculpting idols, dating back to the Chola Empire era.

"The statue of Nataraja, symbolising cosmic energy, creativity, and power, is set to be a highlight of the upcoming G20 summit," declared the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts.

The #Nataraja statue made of Ashtadhatu is installed at the Bharat Mandapam. The 27 feet tall, 18-ton-weight statue is the tallest statue made of Ashtadhatu and is sculpted by the renowned sculptor Radhakrishnan Sthapaty of Swami Malai in Tamil Nadu and his team in a record 7… pic.twitter.com/Gf0ZCpF7Fy — Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (@ignca_delhi) September 5, 2023

PM Modi expressed his admiration for the Nataraja statue, saying, "The magnificent Nataraja statue at Bharat Mandapam [venue for G20] brings to life aspects of our rich history and culture. As the world gathers for the G20 summit, it will stand as a testament to India's age-old artistry and traditions."

The magnificent Nataraja statue at Bharat Mandapam brings to life aspects of our rich history and culture. As the world gathers for the G20 summit, it will stand as a testament to India's age-old artistry and traditions. https://t.co/uFEcx22jgi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 6, 2023

Traditional Craftsmanship

This exceptional Nataraja statue, with an estimated cost of approximately Rs 10-12 crores, exemplifies traditional craftsmanship, employing the ancient casting techniques of Ashta-dhatu. The artisans from Swamimalai, known as Sthapatis, have upheld this ancient craft tradition since the time of the Chola dynasty. Radha Krishnan of Swamimalai meticulously followed the principles outlined in the Silpa Shastra, Hindu texts dating back to the 9th century AD, for the creation of the Nataraja statue.

Philosophical and Symbolic Significance

Shiva Nataraja: The Cosmic Dance of Creation

The Nataraja statue, known as the "lord of dance," gracing the entrance of Bharat Mandapam, now holds the title of the tallest bronze icon. This cosmic dance embodies the omnipresent infinite that permeates even the sub-atomic realm, transcending religion, philosophy, art, craft, and science.

Intricate Symbolism in Nataraja's Four Hands