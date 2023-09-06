Last Updated:

A Testament To India's Artistry: Know About 27-ft 'Nataraja' Statue Installed At G20 Venue

PM Modi said on Wednesday that the Nataraja statue installed at Bharat Mandapam will stand as a testament to India's age-old artistry and tradition at G20.

Anmol Singla
The Nataraja statue made of Ashtadhatu is installed at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi | Image: X/ignca_delhi


Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, unveiled the magnificent Nataraja statue at Bharat Mandapam, the venue for the upcoming G20 summit, emphasising its significance as a testament to India's age-old artistry and traditions.

The Nataraja statue, towering at 27 feet and weighing an astounding 18 tons, is a masterpiece crafted from Ashtadhatu, a unique alloy. It was meticulously sculpted by the renowned artist Radhakrishnan Sthapaty and his team from Swami Malai in Tamil Nadu. Their exceptional dedication allowed them to complete this remarkable work in a record time of just seven months. Notably, Radhakrishnan comes from a lineage of 34 generations dedicated to sculpting idols, dating back to the Chola Empire era.

"The statue of Nataraja, symbolising cosmic energy, creativity, and power, is set to be a highlight of the upcoming G20 summit," declared the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts.

PM Modi expressed his admiration for the Nataraja statue, saying, "The magnificent Nataraja statue at Bharat Mandapam [venue for G20] brings to life aspects of our rich history and culture. As the world gathers for the G20 summit, it will stand as a testament to India's age-old artistry and traditions."

Traditional Craftsmanship

This exceptional Nataraja statue, with an estimated cost of approximately Rs 10-12 crores, exemplifies traditional craftsmanship, employing the ancient casting techniques of Ashta-dhatu. The artisans from Swamimalai, known as Sthapatis, have upheld this ancient craft tradition since the time of the Chola dynasty. Radha Krishnan of Swamimalai meticulously followed the principles outlined in the Silpa Shastra, Hindu texts dating back to the 9th century AD, for the creation of the Nataraja statue.

Philosophical and Symbolic Significance

Shiva Nataraja: The Cosmic Dance of Creation

The Nataraja statue, known as the "lord of dance," gracing the entrance of Bharat Mandapam, now holds the title of the tallest bronze icon. This cosmic dance embodies the omnipresent infinite that permeates even the sub-atomic realm, transcending religion, philosophy, art, craft, and science.

Intricate Symbolism in Nataraja's Four Hands

  • The arch around the figure represents his cosmic theater.
  • The little drum in his raised right hand symbolises creation, causing vibrations, with scientific implications relating to particles and vibration. It is believed that the sound of this drum gave birth to fourteen phonetic phrases, considered the mother of all languages.
  • The lower right-hand offers protection and assurance of well-being.
  • The raised left hand holds fire, symbolising dissolution, not destruction, in line with the Hindu principles of Karma and Jana.
  • The lower left hand, with fingers pointing to the raised left foot on the right side, signifies the ultimate refuge for tired souls, liberation (Moksha).
  • The right foot crushes a demonic dwarf, representing human depravity caused by ignorance and ego.
  • Nataraja's idol contains two interlocked invisible triangles symbolising the mingling of matter and energy, known as the Yantra, a sacred diagram.
