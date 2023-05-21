A Ukrainian Flag In Hiroshima Is Evidence Of 'faith In Freedom': Zelenskyy At G7 Summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the press in Hiroshima following the conclusion of the G7 Summit, expressing gratitude to the host city for displaying blue and yellow flags, symbolizing faith in freedom and the Ukrainian people. While acknowledging the significance of the city of Bakhmut, which has gained symbolic importance due to ongoing conflicts, Zelenskyy refrained from sharing specific details but assured that the city is not currently occupied by Russia.

Speaking about his visit to Hiroshima's peace museum, Zelenskyy drew parallels between the images of the city in ruins after the atomic bomb was dropped in 1945 and the present-day situation in Bakhmut. “Just the same, nothing alive left, all of the buildings have been ruined,” he said, as per a report from CNN news. He emphasised the need for reconstruction and recovery in Ukraine, drawing inspiration from the transformation of Hiroshima into a modern and vibrant city.

Zelenskyy on F16s

When questioned about the weapons promised to Ukraine during the summit, Zelenskyy mentioned that they are of high quality and will be provided by various countries. Regarding the F-16 fighter jets, whose export to Ukraine was authorized by the United States, Zelenskyy expressed confidence that they will be received, but the exact number remains unknown. “I can’t tell you how many – this is not a secret, we really don’t know," he said. “I would like all of the states that are capable of providing help to us,” he added.

In response to inquiries about a potential counter-offensive by Ukraine, Zelenskyy simply stated that Russia will feel the impact when it occurs, without providing further details. "Russia will feel when we have a counter-offensive," he said. The press conference shed light on President Zelenskyy's appreciation for international support, his aspirations for reconstruction in Ukraine, and the determination to defend the country's sovereignty. As the situation in Eastern Ukraine continues to unfold, the international community closely watches for any developments that may impact the region's stability and security.