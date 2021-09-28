Last Updated:

Abdulla Shahid Closes 76th UNGA Session With Emphatic Speech; 'Multilateralism Is Alive'

The UN High-Level session was closed on September 27 by the President of the United Nations General Assembly, Abdulla Shahid.

UN General Assembly

In the middle of the global COVID-19 crisis, the UN High-Level session was closed on September 27 by the President of the United Nations General Assembly, Abdulla Shahid, who credited its success to "excellent mitigation measures" and high vaccination rates.

According to the UN website, he said, "Yet, our true measure of success remains our willingness and ability to engage in dialogue and to put our faith in the multilateral system."

UN president emphasises the need for gender neutrality

President Abdulla Shahid claimed that 194 speakers, including 100 heads of state, 52 heads of government, three vice presidents, and 34 ministers, spoke on the renowned green marble podium in the last week.

"I trust you are as encouraged as I am by the strong showing of our return to in-person diplomacy," said the Assembly President, who was overjoyed that the UN's hallways and cafeterias were once again filled with dialogue, debate, laughter and compromise. However, he noted that only 18 of the 194 speakers this year were women, emphasising that more needs to be done to tip the scales in balance.

"I have already held a specific discussion on how to enhance gender equality with female Heads of State and Government, as well as the European Union (EU)," he stated.

Recurring concerns

While much was discussed during the last week, a consistent set of topics emerged, particularly COVID-19, climate change, peace, security, and instability risks.

Mr Shahid asserted that the UN must address these concerns. He said, "In a manner that turns every challenge into an opportunity.. an opportunity to strengthen multilateralism and deliver results on the ground."

He added, "The fact that each of these issues were so prevalent speaks volumes as to what the world wants. There is no time for complacency, the world is calling for more action, not less".

The Assembly President anticipated an 'active and inclusive session' with high-level discussions on COVID-19, climate and the environment, as well as measures to empower women, girls, and youth.

Two Truths

In conclusion, he stated that the session revealed 'two truths'. Mr Shahid assured, "However much we may disagree on tactics, our final purpose is very much the same. Multilateralism is indeed alive and well."

He hailed it as a sign of a world that continues to trust in conversation and diplomacy, and reposes its faith in a United Nations that is able and ready. He cited the fact that so many people talked, engaged, discussed, and disputed on multiple issues.

"Let us find hope in these facts and work with a feeling of responsibility and resolve for the remainder of the 76th session," the Assembly President stated.

(With inputs from UN News)

