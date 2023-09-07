Act East In Action: PM Modi Announces Opening Of Indian Embassy In Dili, Timor-Leste

In a momentous announcement that underscores India's unwavering commitment to its "Act East" policy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared the opening of a new Indian embassy in Timor-Leste. This significant decision came to light during the ASEAN-India Summit held in Jakarta, Indonesia, where PM Modi emphasised the pivotal role of ASEAN in India's Indo-Pacific initiative. The opening of the embassy in Dili, the capital city of Timor-Leste, signifies a landmark development in India's diplomatic outreach towards the Southeast Asian region.

Dili, nestled on the northern coast of Timor-Leste, holds profound historical importance, harking back to the nation's hard-fought struggle for independence from both Portuguese colonial rule and Indonesian occupation. The city's name itself is evocative of the nation's resilience and determination to overcome adversity.

Here is what you need to know

India's ties with Timor-Leste date back several years, with the country being among the early nations to establish diplomatic relations with this young Southeast Asian nation. In May 2002, during Timor-Leste's Independence Day celebrations, India was represented by a high-level delegation led by the then Minister of State for External Affairs. An essential Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) formalizing diplomatic relations between the two nations was inked on 24th January 2003.

The decision to open an Indian embassy in Dili underscores India's deep-rooted commitment to its "Act East" policy, which seeks to strengthen India's strategic, economic, and cultural ties with countries in the East and Southeast Asian regions. By actively engaging with these nations, India aims to foster a robust partnership, enhancing trade, investment, and people-to-people ties.

Earlier during the ASEAN-India Summit, Prime Minister Modi reiterated the centrality of ASEAN in India's "Act East" Policy. He emphasized that the historical and geographical bonds that unite India and ASEAN nations, coupled with shared values and a commitment to regional integration, have created a strong foundation for collaboration. PM Modi also expressed India's support for ASEAN's outlook on ASEAN-India centrality and Indo-Pacific cooperation.

The decision to open an embassy in Dili serves as a testament to India's commitment to expanding its diplomatic footprint in the Southeast Asian region. It reflects India's eagerness to foster stronger ties, enhance cooperation, and engage in meaningful partnerships with nations that share common values and aspirations for peace, prosperity, and a multipolar world.