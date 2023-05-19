Activist From Hong Kong Urges G7 Leaders In Japan To Stop Human Rights Violations In China

William Lee, a pro-democracy advocate originally from Hong Kong but currently residing in Japan, arrived in Japan to seek assistance from G7 leaders in halting China's human rights abuses through the implementation of sanctions. He emphasised that their objective is for Japan to actively address the Chinese government's violations of human rights.

William Lee stated that he journeyed to Japan for professional reasons. However, he initially embarked on his activism in Japan with the intention of utilising the Japanese language as a means to raise awareness about the situation in Hong Kong within the Japanese community.

Speaking to ANI, he said, “My name is William Lee and I’m a Hong Kong person who is even in Japan right now. And I came to Japan originally for my work. But, starting from June 2019, Hong Kong will have a big scale of demonstrations about democracy. So I just started my activist life in Japan so that I could use Japanese to spread all the news in Hong Kong using Japanese to Japan people.”

“This time, I came to Hiroshima because we would like to ask for help from the G7 country. And of course, Japan is also inside the G7. So, we would like Japan to also take action towards the Chinese government’s human rights violations,” he added.

The G7 leaders have gathered in Japan to participate in the G7 Summit, which is set to take place in Hiroshima from May 19-21. On Friday, the leaders visited the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Japan.

While talking about his appeal to world leaders, he said, “We would like to ask them to stop the human rights violations right now and by the means of the sanctions to let the Chinese …that do not act too….or because in Hong Kong right now there is national security law which is having so much of cases that people couldn’t have the justice of rules. So, we would like to stop that kind of unfair judgment right now.”

Lee expressed his belief that Hong Kong's prospects for freedom in the foreseeable future appear grim. He highlighted that the Chinese government has implemented changes to the election regulations, resulting in a lack of meaningful participation for the people of Hong Kong. In his view, the residents of Hong Kong feel marginalised and voiceless in the decision-making processes.

Responding to the question regarding the continuing crackdown on democratic rights in Hong Kong by China, he said, “I think there will be no more freedom and also any means of freedom in the coming future. I think, as you know, the district council election has been changed, the rules and the election voted by the means of the Chinese government. We can’t vote for the council members anymore and of course at least a list of members. It just means that we can’t have the kind of freedom that we had before and then such a change just led us to have no say inside Hong Kong.”

Buddhist monk calls to abolish use of nuclear weapons

On Friday, a Buddhist monk named Toyoshige Sekiguchi from Japan organised a protest outside the G7 International Media Centre in Hiroshima. Carrying a placard, Sekiguchi called on world leaders to reject the utilisation of nuclear weapons, emphasising the importance of nuclear disarmament.

Speaking to ANI, the Buddhist monk said, “My name is Toyoshige Sekiguchi and I am from Japan. I am standing to pray for peace and for abolishing nuclear weapons.”

On the Hiroshima tragedy, he said, “In 1945, August 6, one atomic bomb was dropped in Hiroshima. Many people died and so we don’t like any more tragedy in other countries in the world. So, I will go to the G20 summit in New Delhi to abolish nuclear weapons.”

Toyoshige Sekiguchi expressed his intention to travel to New Delhi to offer prayers and expressed his hope to attend the G20 Summit in September. He referred to Mahatma Gandhi as a highly significant figure in the world. In his message, Sekiguchi emphasised the importance of peaceful coexistence, stating that it is crucial for humanity to live in peace.