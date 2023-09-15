Afghanistan Women's Plight To Be Discussed At UNGA, Taliban Say 'don't Interfere'

As the United Nations General Assembly gears up for its annual debate, the plight of the women of Afghanistan will be discussed extensively at the international event. The Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, assured that the rights of the women and girls in Afghanistan will be “very much on the agenda” of the upcoming meeting. The international body conducted the first session of the annual UNGA meeting on September 5. The highly anticipated General debate is scheduled to commence on September 19 in New York.

“The rights of women and girls in Afghanistan is absolutely central to all concerns and will be one of the issues that will be very much on the agenda,” the UN Chief asserted during a press conference on Thursday, Independent reported. The rights of women have been curbed extensively since the arrival of the draconian Taliban regime in the country in 2021. The assertion from Guterres came days after the UN’s human rights chief accused the Taliban regime of waging a “systematic assault” on the freedom of the people of Afghanistan, especially the women. “The shocking level of oppression of Afghan women and girls is immeasurably cruel,” UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk remarked during a meeting of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Taliban ask for non-interference

Meanwhile, the oppressive regime lashed out at the international body insisting that the international community should “not interfere” in the country’s “internal affairs”. “The issue of human rights is an excuse that is used. In reality, the people of Afghanistan have rights given to them by Sharia law. Nobody can show that someone else’s rights have been violated. All individuals have rights, including men, women, children, and the elderly,” Taliban spokesperso Zabiullah Mujahid asserted, as per the report by Tolo News.

While the authoritarian regime initially promised to take a “moderate approach” after taking over Afghanistan in 2021, Human rights in the Central Asian country is in a state of collapse. Over the years, Women in Afghanistan are mostly barred from going to public places such as gyms, national parks, universities, salons, etc. Apart from the Afghanistan issue, world leaders are expected to discuss the Russia-Ukraine war, humanitarian relief for Morocco after the catastrophic earthquake, Libya floods, etc.