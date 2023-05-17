The Quad summit is now headed for the Japanese city of Hiroshima after being called off in Australia earlier in the day. According to sources, a mini Quad conference will unfold in Japan, the host nation of the G7 summit. The mini version will be conducted on the sidelines of the mighty G7, with a full-scale Quad expected to take place at a later date.

The change in plans comes after US President Joe Biden announced that he will be unable to attend the summit in Australia due to a looming debt crisis back home. "The Quad leaders' meeting will not be going ahead in Sydney next week,” Albanese said in the New South Wales town of Tweed Heads.

Quad summit cancelled, Anthony Albanese announces

"Because that has to be solved prior to 1 June — otherwise there are quite drastic consequences for the US economy, which will flow on to the global economy — he understandably has had to make that decision," Albanese said of the US President's cancellation.

The Australian premier further stated that Biden was "disappointed" for being unable to attend the event. He then hinted that Quad leaders could attempt to assemble on the sidelines of the G7 leaders meeting in Hiroshima, Japan, on May 20 and 21.

"All four leaders — President Biden, Prime Minister Kishida, Prime Minister Modi and myself — will be at the G7, held in Hiroshima on Saturday and Sunday. We are attempting to get together over that period of time [and] I'll have a bilateral discussion with President Biden," he said, according to PTI.