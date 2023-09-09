Ahead of G20 Summit, South Korea projects campaign to highlight 'friendship' with India

An advertising campaign titled "50 Years of Friendship and Trust to the Shining Future of Korea and India" has garnered significant attention. The banners have appeared during the time when India is hosting 18th G20 summit on September 9 and 10. Notably, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol will be seen participating in the G20 Summit at Bharat Mandapam, in the national capital.

The campaign of hailing India and South Korea relations has been organised by the Office of the Overseas Public Relations Secretary, as per the press statement issued by the Korean Embassy. The campaign has highlighted the longstanding friendship and trust between the two nations and was installed in two locations in New Delhi on Wednesday last during the presidential visit.

South Korea hails and promotes its relations with India

The campaign has displayed a clear message of moving towards a bright future based on the 50 years of friendship and trust between both countries. The campaign used the architectural and environmental features of the South Korean Embassy in India's main entrance and exterior walls, as well as the exterior walls and rooftop of the Korean Cultural Center India.

The posters displayed at the Korean Embassy show fascinating designs. When the main entrance is closed, one can witness a message written, "50 years of creating a bright future'", on the main building's exterior wall. Further, an interesting '50' logo represents the 50th anniversary of Korean diplomatic relations.

Furthermore, the posters installed at the Korean Cultural Centre India have drawn the attention of New Delhi citizens as they displayed the moment when President Yoon Suk Yeol and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shook hands and pledged cooperation during their bilateral meeting, which took place on the occasion of the G7 Summit in May.

The Korean Cultural Center India has also organised a "K-Ambient" event. At the event, creative short videos are displayed against the backdrop of this photo campaign and shared on social networking sites, both on-site visits and online sharing have increased. In celebration of 50 years, an official statement has been released by the President's office in which he said, "In commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Korea and India and the visit of President Yoon Suk Yeol, we planned the advertisement to remind the people of Korea and India of the long-standing friendship and trust between the two countries and send a message to share expectations for a bright future.”

Further, he added, " With this advertisement and event, we hope that many Indian citizens will develop a fondness for South Korea and that it will serve as an opportunity for them to visit the Korean Cultural Centre India."