Ahead Of Uzbekistan Trip, PM Modi Looks Forward To Deepening Association Within SCO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released a departure statement as he is set to leave for Uzbekistan this evening ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. The statement stated that at the invitation of the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, PM Modi will be visiting Samarkand to attend the SCO meeting where discussion over various topical, regional, and international issues will take place. PM Modi will also hold bilateral meetings with the heads of other nations who will arrive to attend the summit.

PM Modi's Departure statement

"I will be visiting Samarkand at the invitation of the President of Uzbekistan H.E. Mr. Shavkat Mirziyoyev to attend the Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). At the SCO Summit, I look forward to exchanging views on topical, regional, and international issues, the expansion of SCO, and on further deepening of multifaceted and mutually beneficial cooperation within the Organization."

"I also look forward to meeting President Mirziyoyev in Samarkand. I fondly recall his visit to India in 2018. He also graced the Vibrant Gujarat Summit as its Guest of Honour in 2019. In addition, I will hold bilateral meetings with some of the other Leaders attending the Summit," as per PM Modi's departure statement.

India Club In Tashkent sends gift for PM Modi

The India Club in Tashkent has sent a gift for PM Modi through the Indian Ambassador to Uzbekistan, Manish Prabhat. The India Club in Tashkent has got a picture of PM Modi painted on the Uzbek wall carpet along with a letter addressed to him as a mark of respect, according to ANI. Notably, the India Club in Tashkent is a group of people belonging to the Indian community living in Uzbekistan. The gift for PM Modi comes at a time when he is scheduled to visit Uzbekistan on September 15 for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.

In a letter sent to PM Narendra Modi, the India Club in Tashkent requested him to accept the gift and urged PM Modi to try and meet them during his visit to Uzbekistan.

PM Modi to attend SCO Summit in Uzbekistan

PM Modi will be visiting Samarkand at the invitation of Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra in a Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) press briefing informed that PM Modi will attend the restricted and extended sessions of the SCO summit on September 16. Kwatra further said that PM Modi will arrive in Uzbekistan on September 15 and will have bilateral meetings with world leaders on September 16.

According to a press release issued by the External Affairs Ministry, PM Modi is scheduled to hold a meeting with Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. On being asked about the possibility open for PM Modi's bilateral talks With China's President Xi Jinping and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the summit, Vinay Kwatra said, "Besides his bilateral with the host country, Prime Minister will have bilateral meetings with other leaders on the sidelines of SCO. We would keep apprised along the way when the Prime Minister's schedule of these bilateral meetings unfolds as we go along."

Image: PTI