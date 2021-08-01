AIIMS' Head Of Medicine Advocates For 'global Strategy' To Overcome COVID-19 In India

"India needs to follow the global strategy to overcome COVID-19," said Dr Naveet Wig, Head of the Medicine Department at All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Delhi. Citing callousness on the US government's part to allow people to roam mask-free, Wig warned the government against relaxing COVID guidelines.

"WHO and United Nations, all have to give strong warning that it is a global emergency and it has to be tackled globally. So, the global strategy will solely help us to overcome the pandemic," Dr Wig added.

He urged the civic authorities and state governments to contain SARS-CoV-2 in local areas to reduce transmission where chances are high.

"This formula is simple as it applies globally to each and every district, each and every village the moment test positivity rate rises, it should be less than one per cent globally in each district," he said.

According to AIIMS' Head of the Medicine Department, the whole strategy cannot be different for some countries or different locality or districts, hence, the test positivity rate must remain less than one per cent in each district. The policy of testing, isolation and quarantine should be followed otherwise delta variant will take over, he asserted.

'Variants that come maybe more aggressive'

According to Dr Wig, the US' administration committed a blunder by allowing people to roam about freely and maskless after receiving both jabs of COVID vaccines. No matter how weak or aggressive other variants of SARS-CoV-2 are, one must adhere to stringent protocols, he added.

"People should wear clean masks, maintain social distancing, social gatherings. We know that this virus comes back if the variants come they may be more aggressive or less but we need to be careful because we can only pick up by test, track and test positivity rate," he added.

This comes after WHO on July 30 stated that Delta Variant of COVID-19 is a warning to the world and it is imperative to suppress the virus immediately before it mutates further into something even worse. The Centre has also reviewed the COVID-19 situation in 10 prominent states indicating an upsurge in infections and districts with more than 10 per cent positivity.

"Testing should ramp up and vaccination saturation must be achieved," Dr Wig further advised.