Airline Industry Recorded 60.2% Passenger Traffic Fall In 2020 Amid COVID, Reports WATS

According to a recent press release issued by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) on Tuesday, it has been confirmed that the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted global air transport to a great extent. The IATA in its publication has provided performance figures for the last year.

IATA publishes Airline Industry Statistics

The World Air Transport Statistics (WATS) publication issued by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) demonstrates the negative impact of the pandemic on global air transport in 2020. The statistic confirms 2020 as the worst year to record. It shows that a total of 1.8 billion passengers travelled via air transport last year which shows a fall of 60.2% in comparison to 2019. In 2019, around 4.5 billion people flew via aeroplanes.

Furthermore, the Industry-wide air travel demand which is measured in revenue passenger kilometres (RPKs) also dropped by 65.9 per cent.

The publication further provides details on the International as well as domestic air passenger demand. It shows that the international RPKs have decreased by 75.6 per cent followed by a fall of 48.8 per cent in domestic RPKs.

Overall, it has been confirmed that air connectivity has declined by more than half in 2020 with the routes connecting airports falling at the onset of the pandemic.

The total industry passengers revenue dropped to 189 billion dollars in 2020 amounting to the net losses of 126.4 billion dollars.

IATA Director General Willie Walsh in a statement said, "2020 was a year that we would all like to forget. But analysing the performance statistics for the year reveals an amazing story of perseverance".

He also said how millions of jobs disappeared in April 2020 when the commercial air transport was grounded due to the COVID-19 lockdown and restrictions. However, with improving conditions, the government has provided necessary support to the aviation industry. Also, people associated with the industry stayed committed throughout the difficult time.

Airline performance figures from WATS

According to the performance figures issued by WATS, the Middle East region has suffered the largest proportion of the loss as its passenger traffic dropped by 71.5 per cent in RPKs in comparison to 2019 followed by Europe and Africa. Furthermore, China became the largest domestic market in 2020 for the first time on record.

The fall in air passengers witnessed in 2020 has been the largest since the tracking started around 1950.

(Image Credits: Unsplash)