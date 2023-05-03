Ajay Banga Appointed World Bank President; First-ever Indian-American To Assume Post

Former MasterCard CEO Ajay Banga was appointed as the new President of the World Bank for the next five years, on Wednesday, May 3. The confirmation came after the Washington DC-based organisation's 25-member Board of Executive Directors voted for his appointment today following a four-hour interview. Banga (63), who was nominated for the position by US President Joe Biden in February, will replace David Malpass who was the 13th President of the World Bank after assuming the post on April 9, 2019. Malpass, former U.S. Treasury official, had announced in February that he will step down as President in June this year, nearly a year before his tenure ends in April 2024.

"The Board looks forward to working with Mr. Banga on the World Bank Group Evolution process, as discussed at the April 2023 Spring Meetings, and on all the World Bank Group’s ambitions and efforts aimed at tackling the toughest development challenges facing developing countries," an official statement from the World Bank read. Banga currently serves as Vice Chairman at General Atlantic.

About the new World Bank President

Biden had nominated Banga to lead the World Bank because he is "well equipped" to lead the global institution at "this critical moment in history." Notably, Banga was the only candidate for the Presidential position and has been selected unopposed. He is set to become the first-ever Indian-American and Sikh-American to head either of the two top international financial institutions i.e. the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

Moreover, has also worked closely with US Vice President Kamala Harris as the co-chair of the Partnership for Central America and was awarded the Padma Shri by the Narendra Modi government in 2016. Born into the family of an Army officer, Banga completed his graduation from Delhi University and MBA from IIM, Ahmedabad. His career began at Nestlé, India where he worked for 13 years and prior to joining MasterCard in 2009, he was the CEO of Citigroup Asia Pacific. He has also worked at PepsiCo for two years. Banga has more than 30 years of business experience, having served in various roles at Mastercard and the boards of the American Red Cross, Kraft Foods and Dow Inc.