Amb Tirumurti Calls Racism The 'antithesis To Humanity' At Durban Declaration Anniversary

Racism is the antithesis of humanity, and it is a violation of the United Nations Charter and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti, said during the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 22 (local time).

Tirumurti underlined the need of battling racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia, and related intolerance as he commemorated the adoption of the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action (DDPA).

"The Durban Declaration and Programme for Action provide a comprehensive framework and foundation for combatting racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia, and related intolerance," the Indian diplomat continued.

He emphasised Mahatma Gandhi's Satyagraha - Truth and Nonviolence - which resulted in India's independence.

"Mahatma Gandhi created the weapon of Satyagraha, or Truth and Nonviolence, to fight colonialism and racial inequality. He guided India to independence using Truth and Nonviolence as weapons," Tirumurti remarked and asserted that the Indian Constitution protects Indians from racism and racial prejudice.

'Must fight infodemic with all our might'

"Democracy, pluralism, equality, and justice are the pillars of our country. Anti-racism and anti-discrimination protections are enshrined in the Indian Constitution" Tirumurti said. He also urged UN bodies to ensure that terrorism is not justified under any circumstances.

"We've seen how racial and other forms of discrimination are being exploited as justifications for terrorism. We demand that UN organisations ensure that terrorism is never justified. Terrorism supported by the state and violent extremism favourable to terrorism promote discord among minorities," Tirumurti opined.

The Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations also chastised new media for spreading racial hatred and discriminatory beliefs. "New types of media have developed as a forum for spreading racial hatred and discriminatory views. To ensure social 'cohesion,' we must fight the infodemic with all our might," Tirumurti added.

"We reaffirm our unwavering commitment to the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action, and we aspire to adopt more effective measures to improve its effective implementation," he concluded.

