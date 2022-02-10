Amid Karnataka Hijab Row, Here's A Look At Laws On Veils & Ban On Burqas Across The World

In light of escalating tensions over the hijab controversy that emanated from Karnataka, it is of vital importance that one observes these changes while considering a ban on burqas, headscarves in other nations as well.

Several European and Asian countries have courted similar controversies in the past which remain unresolved even today. As the political debate surouding the Karnataka hijab row continues, it is imperative to understand the restriction on veils for women and the laws governing the notion globally.

A look at Hijab laws around the world

France

Famously referred to as the Islamic scarf controversy in France, the country became the first to impose a ban on burqa and veils covering the face. In April 2011, the French Parliament unanimously introduced a blanket ban on religion-based veils and courted controversies related to it across the globe. The history of the law dates back to 2004 which witnessed a 'clampdown on students in state-run schools displaying any form of religious symbol'. Frace's then-President Nicolas Sarkozy had said the religious veil was 'not welcome' in France as it oppressed women and hampered their liberty.

In a bid to stamp out comments on discrimination, the phrase 'religious' is not mentioned in the said statutes. "In the public sphere, no-one must wear an item of clothing that serves to cover the face," Law of 2010-1192: Act prohibiting concealment of the face in public space read.

Notably, wearing any element of a religion-routed piece of clothing in schools is prohibited since 2004. People who breach these laws are fined €150 (Rs 12,853) and the ones coercing women to veil their faces are fined €30,000 (Rs 25,70,678).

Switzerland

In March 2011, Switzerland joined the European countries to ban the burqa and religious veils to cover womens' faces which triggered critics to remark on the freedom, moral, security rights of women. Over 51% of Swiss voters cast their opinions in favour of the burqa ban. Stating that veiling of women's faces hindered their right to liberty and made them 'uncomfortable', the lawmakers said a woman should be free to show faces in modern-day society.

Netherlands

After a prolonged 14-year-old debate on the burqa ban, the Dutch Parliament voted in favour of the proposal of an exhaustive ban on burqas tabled by right-wing legislators. Though the government said that it did not intend to restrict one's basic rights, a notification on their website read, "this freedom is limited at locations where communication is vital for good quality service or for security in society."

Sri Lanka

In April 2021, the Sri Lankan Cabinet greenlighted a ban on burqa, which critics claim was consequent to gruesome Easters Attack. Citing a major threat to national security, Sri Lanka marked the decision as a result of multiple terror attacks on churches, etc. The ban restricts women to don burqa and niqab as well.

Belgium

​​​​​​​Belgium has imposed a ban on burqa and veils covering the face and violators are risked to seven days jail term along with a fine. Stating security issues and that police should be able to identify people in public, the law was passed unanimously in favour of the ban.

Austria

Austria has imposed laws barring any kind of full-face covering, including burqa and niqab. The law came into effect in 2017 and violators can possibly be fined up to €150 and competent authorities are allowed to use force against any resistance on the matter.

Bulgaria

Bulgarian Parliament, on the account of upholding national security, banned veils covering the face at public places. The violators are fined 1,500 Levs (Rs 65,690) for breaching these laws.

China

China prohibits burqa-clad women from entering airports, railway stations and other public spots since 2017.

Karnataka hijab row

Recently, a group of Muslim girl students, covered with headscarves, were restricted to entering their classrooms in Karnataka' Udupi, citing the college's ascribed dress code as the rule. While six of them staged protests against the ban dependent on hijab, another section of students, allegedly instigated by far right-wing groups, took to the streets while donning saffron scarves. They replicated the act of practising religious elements at schools with kesari scarves and argued they should be allowed to do so as Muslim female students in a burqa. Condemning the clash, competent authorities and ministers have said that educational institutions are not the place to propagate one's religion, especially in a college where a uniform dress code is provided for.

It is important to note that under secular principles of the Indian Constitution, any individual is allowed to practice, profess, preach and propagate any religion. However, one is disallowed to propagate their religion at any educational institution. While private schools are permitted to offer religious instructions, government-run schools are non-religious as that of the State.

A group of Muslim girls have filed a petition before the Karnataka High Court and the matter at hand is currently sub judice. Hearing on the petition resumed at 2:30 PM on Thursday.