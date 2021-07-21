Anger Can Aid Politicians To Engage Voters, Says New Political Research

Anger is a strong emotion, which usually worsens things, however, in some cases, it might just be helpful. The heavy emotion, usually perceived as a negative, can be of great help for a politician. As per the latest study conducted by political scientists from Colorado, the strategy of angry rhetoric can be helpful for a politician trying to woo people. Based on the research the anger strategy seems to work, at least in the short term. The latest research is published in the journal Political Research Quarterly. The authors of the research are Carey Stapleton at the University of Colorado, Boulder and Ryan Dawkins at the US Air Force Academy.

Anger can aid politicians, but long term effects can be devastating

In the study, they discovered that a political agenda that is based on anger-provoking emotions can spread easily. Citizens will engage with such rhetoric more and may try to start to mirror the angry emotions of the politicians they read about in the news. “Such emotional contagion might even drive some voters who would otherwise tune out of politics to head to the polls. The Politicians want to be re-elected, and anger is a powerful tool that they can use to make that happen," said Stapleton, who recently earned his PhD in political science. The research, thus, emphasizes that angry politicians can make their case better while convincing people.

The researcher also says that the short-term results of the use of angry emotions can lead to more negative implications like rage and violence. "Anger is a very strong, short-term emotion that motivates people into action, But there can be these many more negative implications in the long term. There's always the potential that anger can turn into rage and violence.," Stapleton added.

The Research Methodology

Around 40,000 people participated in the research from across the political spectrum/ belongings. The researchers surveyed participants by presenting them with a series of mock news stories about a recent political debate. As per the results, they observed that when it comes to politics, angry news stories can make the readers angry too. It was discovered that participants, who read about an enraged politician from a party were more likely to report feeling sad, angry, or anxious than compared to people who didn't. This reflects that these people can feel the anger being subjected them through the politician's remarks. Hence this is pertinent to establish that voters who follow angry politicians are more tend to vote for them or follow their chain of thoughts.

