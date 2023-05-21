Anthony Albanese To Attend Indian Community Event In Sydney To Be Addressed By PM Modi

Post the completion of the G7 Summit in Japan, PM Modi departed for the Papua New Guinea visit where he is scheduled to arrive in Capital Port Moresby in the evening on May 21. In the last leg of the PM’s 3-nation visit, he will go to Australia, where he will partake in a community reception event in Sydney. Australian PM Anthony Albanese informed he will also be attending the event at the Harris Park area in Parramatta, which will be announced during PM Modi’s visit as ‘Little India’.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Japan to attend the G7 Summit and also met with the heads of state of the countries of the G7. Moreover, he also interacted with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky; Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva; PM of Vietnam Pham Minh Chinh; President of South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol; Mark Brown, Prime Minister of the Cook Islands; EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen; António Guterres, Secretary-General of the UN; Joko Widodo, President of Indonesia, and Charles Michel, President of the European Council.

‘Flooded with requests'

According to sources, PM Albanese stated that there is a capacity of 20,000 for the Community reception in Sydney but he is still not able to accommodate the requests he is getting!

At the G7 Summit US president Joe Biden coming up to PM Modi said he should be getting his autograph as he is facing a challenge because of a deluge of requests from prominent citizens to attend the upcoming event of PM Modi in the US, sources revealed. To this comment, Australian PM Anthony Albanese also brought up PM Modi’s community event in Sydney and added even he is unable to process the huge number of requests that he is getting for the event although the seating capacity is 20,000.

Another rare occurrence that is going to happen during the FIPIC Summit in Papua New Guinea is the participation of leaders of all 14 countries from the Pacific Islands. Normally, all of them hardly converge together due to connectivity and other issues.