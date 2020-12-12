Antonio Guterres: Pandemic Exposed 'gloomiest' Picture Of World, Enormous Economic Impact

Having warned earlier that the year 2021 could be ‘bleakest and darkest’ from a humanitarian perspective, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on December 10 said that the pandemic in the year 2020 exposed the ‘gloomiest’ picture of the world. Speaking at an online event related to the Nobel Prize celebrations from New York, the UN chief stressed that the countries across the globe battled "long-term fragilities, inequalities and injustices", as the pandemic pushed economies to recession never witnessed in eight-long-decades, shutting businesses, leading to extreme poverty.

“The social and economic impact of the pandemic is enormous, and growing,” he said. "No vaccine can undo the damage that has already been done,” Guterres said in a virtual address. He added that the countries have depicted a “fragmented and chaotic” response to the crisis, adding that a robust joint response from the communities internationally lacked to a great extent. Stressing on the issue of vaccine nationality, Guterres said, “We cannot let the same thing happen for access to new COVID-19 vaccines, which must be a global public good.” He made an appeal for global governance, and said it must be realised that solidarity was not only a moral imperative; it is in everyone’s interests.

Economic and social 'fallout'

Gueterres emphasized that the nations could tackle the shared threat [pandemic] through a shared resolve and above all, with “human solidarity”. The UN chief expressed concerns about the biggest global recession in 80 years and the ever-growing economic and social fallout between the developed and the developing world. Secretary-General appealed for a “reset”, adding that more international cooperation and stronger international institutions were needed. Earlier, the UN Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock had issued similar warnings, saying that the picture the world was presenting showed the “bleakest and darkest perspective on humanitarian needs in the period ahead. That is a reflection of the fact that the COVID pandemic has wreaked carnage across the whole of the most fragile and vulnerable countries on the planet.”

