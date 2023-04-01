April Fools' Day 2023: Here Is A Fun Guide To Be The Ultimate Prankster

April Fools' Day is an annual excuse to plan some of the most wicked pranks and tricks, but most importantly, it is a reminder to channel your inner child and not take life too seriously. The highlight of the day is to come up with a solid and believable plan to fool your loved one, but how exactly? We are here to help. Take a look at some popular pranks that are bound to make a "fool" out of someone.

A salty surprise

Don't like your morning tea too sweet? How about salty? The best way to kick off April Fools' Day is to serve your friend or family member their morning tea in bed. But make sure to swap the sugar for salt and watch them truly wake up from deep sleep.

Not so sneaky anymore

If you are looking to ruin someone's plan of silently sneaking out the house, attach an air horn to a door and watch them jump in horror when the horn blares as they try to carefully open the door.

Wrong number

There's nothing like a classic prank call. Whether it's calling your friend in a completely different accent or telling them they've won the lottery, a fake call is likely to leave the person on the other end completely confused, and sometimes even terrified.

What's the time?

This one requires a little hard work. To completely mess with someone who heavily relies on clocks or watches, switch the time of every device. This will either make your prank victim super early, or dangerously late to work. Either way, it will leave them scratching their head and constantly checking the time everyday.

Minty treat

Have a friend who always munches on biscuit like Oreos? Now they won't, at least for a very long time. Prank your friend or family member by replacing the white cream in Oreos with minty toothpaste, and watch their face turn into disgust as they devour the first bite of their once-favourite biscuit.

April Fools' Day jokes

If pranks aren't necessarily your thing, you can still mark April Fools' Day by sending your loved ones some classic jokes that will bring a smile on their face. Take a look at some of them-

Why do hard-boiled eggs love April Fools'? They enjoy practical yolks. I was going to tell a time-traveling joke for April Fools' Day, but you didn't like it. Why don't eggs tell April Fools' jokes? They'd crack each other up. I was going to tell you a pizza joke for April Fools' Day, but it was too cheesy. Can I tell you an April Fools' Day joke about elevators? It works on many levels.

To top off the pranks and the jokes, here are some April Fools' Day images to send to your close pals, or to bombard your family WhatsApp groups.