Are Fireworks Banned In Ontario During Canada Day 2020? Know Here

Canada will be celebrating the annual Canada Day on July 1. This year, the coronavirus pandemic has made restrictions on celebrating the national holiday like any other year. Canada has eased restrictions in parts and not yet permitted congregation of people in large crowds.

Thus the annual fireworks show will not be happening with the physical presence of crowds but virtually. According to the statement by Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage, the celebrations will be taking place on virtual platforms like Canada Day’s YoutTube and Facebook channel. However, there are some relaxations on bursting fireworks on private property. Read on.

Are fireworks banned in Ontario?

According to a news publication, fireworks can be used on private property without a permit. However, a large number of people cannot gather on private property. Families can burst firecrackers in the housing areas with following all social distancing norms in place. Any congregation or gathering of people is not allowed, as per the authorities.

Since when can people set off fireworks in #Toronto every weekend? #Bylaws state they can only be used without a permit on Victoria Day & Canada Day. Using #fireworks on private property any other day, requires a permit from #TorontoFireServices🎆#TOpolihttps://t.co/dFDlDP0Wi3 — Steve Steinbach (@SteveSteinbach) September 9, 2019

More about Canada Day

Canadians mark July 1 of every year as Canada Day which is a National holiday for the countrymen and also a day for celebration. The ‘National day of Canada’ is a federal statutory off day and has been celebrated since July 1, 1867. The day signifies the date when the country’s Constitution Act was brought into place. There are several outdoor events, food and music festivals that take place across the country. However, what is most outstanding about the day is the fireworks shows that takes place. Ottawa, the capital of Canada has a massive firework show which is witnessed by thousands.

Canada Day 2020 will have the following events

The shows will start at 1 pm according to Canadian time. All regions from Montreal to Quebec, Saramhee to Laurence Nerbonne, from Calgary to Sudbery and Moncton, Yellowknife will participate in the event.

Artists from all these regions will contribute to the shows which will go on throughout the day.

Canadians from anywhere across the world can download the free Celebration Kit from the official website.

Anyone can watch the live coverages of the artists.

In Ottawa, anyone can use bicycles to ride to the closest Outdoor Patios and enjoy a quaint day.

There will be a virtual firework celebration by 10 pm.

