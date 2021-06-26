Around 275 Million People Used Drugs Worldwide In 2020: United Nations Report

Around 275 million people used drugs worldwide last year, while over 36 million people suffered from drug use disorders, according to the World Drug Report. The report was released by the United Nations on June 24. According to the report, most countries saw a rise in the use of cannabis during the coronavirus pandemic.

Rise in drugs use in 2020

The adolescents perceiving the drugs as harmful fell by as much as 40 per cent. The report noted that in the last 24 years, cannabis potency had increased as much as four times in some parts. This development came despite evidence that cannabis use leads to health issues and other harms, especially among regular long-term users. The survey of health professionals conducted across the Ghady Waly, UNODC Executive Director said that the report highlighted the need to educate young people about the harmful effects of drugs.

“Lower perception of drug use risks has been linked to higher rates of drug use, and the findings of UNODC’s 2021 World Drug Report highlight the need to close the gap between perception and reality to educate young people and safeguard public health,” said Ghada Waly said in the press release. “The theme of this year’s International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking is “Share facts on drugs. Save lives”, emphasizing the importance of strengthening the evidence base and raising public awareness, so that the international community, governments, civil society, families and youth can make informed decisions, better target efforts to prevent and treat drug use, and tackle world drug challenges," she added.

Health & safety depend on reliable info. Cannabis strength up almost 4x in US, 2x in Europe over last 20 yrs, but % of adolescents perceiving regular use as harmful is down by as much as 40%. @UNODC #WDR2021 launched today to #ShareFactsOnDrugs #SaveLives https://t.co/UFimQr2IJ6 pic.twitter.com/BaLVnLBHWL — GhadaFathiWaly (@GhadaFathiWaly) June 24, 2021

The new report shows that drug markets have swiftly resumed operations after the initial disruption at the onset of the pandemic. 42 per cent of health professionals across 77 countries in the survey asserted that cannabis use has increased. The report also noted that cocaine supply chains to Europe are diversifying, pushing prices down and quality up and thereby threatening Europe with a further expansion of the cocaine market. According to the report, about 5.5 per cent of the population aged between 15 and 64 years have used drugs at least once in the past year. 36.3 million people, or 13 per cent of the total number of persons who use drugs, suffer from drug use disorders.

Over 11 million people have estimated to inject drugs, half of whom are living with Hepatitis C. Opioids continue to account for the largest burden of disease attributed to drug use. According to the report, between 2010-2019 the number of people using drugs increased by 22 per cent due to an increase in population, and based on demographic changes alone, current projections suggest an 11 per cent rise in the number of people who use drugs globally by 2030.

