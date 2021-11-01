As COP26 Climate Summit Opens, World Leaders Say 'It's Time To Say Enough'

World leaders from over 100 nations, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday attended the opening ceremony of the United Nations' 26th COP Summit in the Scottish city of Glasgow on Monday. The opening ceremony featured creative and cultural moments. Following this, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson gave the opening remarks. The Climate Change Conference brings the world together to accelerate actions decided in the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Addressing the COP26 summit, Johnson said, "As we look at the Green Industrial Revolution, it's now needed around the world. We in the developed world must recognise the special responsibility we have, to help everybody else to do it."

Making a comparison between world leaders and James Bond, the UK PM says that the top spy usually ends his movies fighting to stop from ending the world. "The tragedy is that this is not a move and the doomsday device is real."

"It was here in Glasgow 250 years ago, that James Watt came up with a machine that was powered by steam that was produced by burning coal. We brought you to the very place where the doomsday machine began," he added.

Boris Johnson warned that two degrees more to global temperature will threaten food supplies, rise in temperature by three degrees will bring more cyclones and wildfires and if the temperature rises four degrees then we say "we say goodbye to whole cities."

'It's time to say enough'

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that it is time to say enough and stop mining deeper and treating our environment brutally. "We are heading for climate disaster," he said.

"The six years since Paris Climate Agreement have been the 6 hottest yrs on record. Our addiction to fossil fuels is pushing humanity to the brink. We face a stark choice - either we stop it or it stops us. It's time to say enough," he said.

From ocean depths and mountain tops, Guterres said, "Our planet is changing before our eyes. " Sea level rise is double the rate it was 30 years and oceans are hotter than ever," he said.

Along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, those attending the event in person include UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, US President Joe Biden, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen among others.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed at the summit by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Before the UN climate summit, the G-20 leaders made a compromise agreement on Carbon neutrality by mid-century/ The nations also agreed to cease public financing for coal-fired power generation abroad but set no limitation for phasing out coal domestically.