As COP27 Heads To Closure, A Look At Major Points Of Disagreement At The UN Climate Summit

The UN Climate summit, COP27, that was being held in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt has come to an end. Even before the UN climate summit began, it was being criticised for being a big gathering of all the world leaders, where there is a lot of talk, which leads to nothing. The main issue for this year's summit was climate finance.

What is climate finance? Simply put, it is about responsibility. Who is responsible for most of the pollution in the world, not in a single year but on a cumulative basis? It is the developed countries who are responsible, and as a result, developing nations want the developed nations to pay up for the damage they have done.

Egypt, being a host nation this year, tried to broker a deal among almost 200 nations after two weeks of negotiations. However, the countries did not agree on several areas such as:

Dedicated fund for climate change

As per a report from BBC, loss and damage is one of the major sticking points, which has emerged at the end of the COP27 summit. Poor countries need financial help to deal with the immediate impact of climate change. Rich countries have for years avoided discussing this topic, but during the COP27 summit, the issue of loss and damage was tabled for discussion. The US is reportedly not in favour of it, they, along with the EU, are opposing a dedicated fund.

Limiting the use of fossil fuels

Energy is essential for growth, it is the fundamental foundation on which human life depends. Vaclav Smil, has written about the role of energy in humankind's growth. Even an activity as simple as cooking, is dependent on energy. Protein and fibre and converted into a digestible form through the use of energy i.e. fire. Developing nations such as India and China consume more energy than developed nations, because developed nations have already gone through their period of growth.

Developed nations, who relied on fossil fuels to elevate the living standard of their population, now want developing nations like India and China to limit the use of fossil fuels. India and China do not agree with the push of developed nations and have insisted that although they will try to control their fossil fuel usage, growth will remain the priority. Renewable energy offers a limited "solution" because the energy density of solar and wind is much less than the energy density of coal.

Absence of cooperation between US and China

The US does not want to take responsibility for all the pollution it has caused, as that will lead to a significant amount of financial burden. It wants China to share some of that burden, but China is still considered a developing country by the UN, despite being the world's 2nd largest economy. The US feels this is unfair as China is taking advantage of its developing nation status. The US wants China to contribute more to climate finance, so that the US has to contribute less. Beijing appears unwilling, because despite being the 2nd largest economy, China is in reality still a developing nation.

The living standard of a rural Chinese is much lower than the living standard of a rural American. This has led to disagreements about who should pay for climate finance. It is worth mentioning that whilst the absolute amount of emission per year of India and China is higher than US and Europe, emission per capita of US and Europe is significantly higher than India and China. In other words, a single person in Europe and the US still causes more emissions than a single person in India and China