As EU Bans Russian Imports, Global Oil Prices Surge To 2-month High Of $123 Per Barrel

The oil prices surged to a two-month high of over $123 a barrel on Tuesday just after the European Union (EU) took the massive step of banning 90% of Russian oil imports in its delayed sixth package of sanctions. Additionally, authorities in Beijing and Shanghai lifted some of the most strict restrictions imposed to curb COVID-19 spread in the cities, which also raised the prospect of a pick-up in demand for energy.

In a collective impact, Brent crude oil, the global benchmark price, surged 1.88% to $123.55 a barrel as of 4 AM ET Tuesday, which is also the highest level since late March. WTI crude, the US benchmark, was 3.13% higher at $118.64 per barrel, which is also its highest price since early March.

The latest hike in oil prices came after the EU leaders agreed on a deal banning the two-thirds import of Russian oil and petroleum products by sea. The bloc’s plan was announced by European Council President Charles Michel on Twitter, who also said that it would immediately hit 75% of Russian oil imports and by the end of the year, it would impact 90% of supplies from Moscow.

Tonight #EUCO agreed a sixth package of sanctions.



It will allow a ban on oil imports from #Russia.



The sanctions will immediately impact 75% of Russian oil imports. And by the end of the year, 90% of the Russian oil imported in Europe will be banned. pic.twitter.com/uVoVI519v8 — Charles Michel (@eucopresident) May 30, 2022

EU leaders still have to set final details on the ban

EU’s plan includes a temporary carve-out for oil delivered from Russia to Europe by pipeline. The exemption was a concession by the bloc’s countries to Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic, which are dependent on pipeline deliveries. However, the leaders of 27 EU nations still have to come up with the final details of the plan. They still have to make a decision on how long the pipeline exemption is set to last.

Jeffrey Halley, the strategist at trading platform Oanda, said in a note cited by Business Insider, “The announcement that a partial EU ban on Russian oil imports has made it over the finish line sent oil prices higher overnight…Recovering PMI [Purchasing Managers Index] data from China today, and by default recovering energy consumption, has seen the rally continue in Asia”.

Even Derek Halpenny, the head of research at MUFG (Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group), noted that the spike in oil prices mounted on the inflationary pressures. He noted that the oil price gain has been “nearly 9% in the last four trading days” and added that it “will inevitably fuel broader inflation concerns, and could renew fears of central banks still being behind the curve”, as per the report.

Image: Pixabay/AP

