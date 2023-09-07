As India Is Ready For Mega G20 Summit, A Look At The Attendees, Invitees & Organizations

From September 9 to 10, New Delhi will host some of the top leaders from around the world for the Group of 20 Summit (G20 Summit). On December 1st 2022, India assumed the presidency of the group. World leaders like British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and US President Joe Biden will hold delegation talks.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi hinted at India’s ambition with the G20 summit insisting that India's G20 presidency became a people-driven movement. "As the G20 president, we had pledged to make the global table larger, ensuring that every voice is heard and every country contributes. I am positive that we have matched our pledge with actions and outcomes," PM Modi sa id in an article which appeared in several newspapers on Thursday. In recent years, India has been touted as the voice of the Global South. In his piece, PM Modi recalled India’s leadership in the Voice of Global South Summit, which witnessed participation from 125 countries. "Our presidency has not only seen the largest-ever participation from African countries but has also pushed for the inclusion of the African Union as a permanent member of the G20,” he wrote.

The nations attending the summit

The delegations from the following nations will attend the summit taking place in India:

G20 Members

Argentina

Australia

Brazil

Canada

China

France

Germany

Indonesia

Italy

Japan

Mexico

Republic of Korea

Russia

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Türkiye

United Kingdom

United States of America

European Union

Invitees

Bangladesh

Egypt

Mauritius

Netherlands

Nigeria

Oman

Singapore

Spain

UAE

International bodies taking part in the Summit

Multiple international organisations will take part in the Summit. Some of them aim to raise the voice of the global south. They are as follow:

UN

IMF

World Bank

WHO

WTO

International Labour Organisation

Financial Stability Board

ASEAN

AUDA-NEPAD

AFRICAN UNION

International Solar Alliance

Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure

Asian Development Bank

While maintaining International order and boosting global economy is on the agenda, issues such as clean energy and climate change will be come to the forefront as well. Meanwhile, in his op-ed the Prime Minister stated that over 200 meetings will be organised across 60 different cities. "It has become a people-driven movement. Over 200 meetings will have been organised in 60 Indian cities across the length and breadth of our nation, hosting nearly 100,000 delegates from 125 countries by the end of our term. No presidency has ever encompassed such a vast and diverse geographical expanse," PM Modi wrote. "It is one thing to hear about India's demography, democracy, diversity and development from someone else. It is totally different to experience them first-hand. I am sure our G20 delegates would vouch for this," he added.