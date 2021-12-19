As Omicron Gets Detected In 89 Nations, WHO Calls For Strict Steps To Contain COVID Strain

With the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 now detected in 89 countries along with a high community transmission rate, the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Saturday emphasised the need to scale up public health and social measures to curtail the fast-spreading virus. Stressing that the overall threat posed by new COVID strain is much larger than Delta variant, the WHO South-East Asia Region chief Dr. Poonam Khetrapal Singh said that Omicron should not be dismissed as "mild," even though there is still dearth of data on its clinical severity.

“Countries can – and must – prevent the spread of Omicron with the proven health and social measures. Our focus must continue to be to protect the least protected and those at high risk,” said Dr. Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director, WHO South-East Asia Region.

Emerging data from South Africa has suggested that there is an increased risk of re-infection with Omicron, Dr. Singh stated. Explaining that the overall threat from Omicron depended on three factors- transmissibility, vaccine effectiveness prior to SARS-COV-2 infection and how virulent the variant is compared to others, the WHO Regional Director also added that even if the strain does cause less severe disease, the sheer number of cases "could once again overwhelm" healthcare systems in the South-East Asia Region. She also highlighted that in the wake of the new variant, hospital capacities of staff, adequate treatment and space must also be reviewed and strengthened at all levels.

Vaccines are 'important tool' in fight against pandemic

Talking about the impact of vaccines against the new variant, Dr. Singh also noted that preliminary data have indicated that vaccines are likely to reduce the severe impact of the infection. Although, studies are underway to determine the extent to which Omicron may evade induced or natural immunity. She also mentioned that globally, the surge in infections is fuelled by Delta variant and not Omicron, thus, it is pervasive to implement robust preventive measures and amp up vaccine rollout.

“Vaccines are an important tool in our fight against the pandemic, but, as we know, vaccines alone will not get any country out of this pandemic. We must scale up vaccination and at the same time implement public health and social measures, which have proven critical to limiting transmission of COVID-19 and reducing deaths,” the Regional Director said.

Omicron identified in 89 countries

As the world continues to reel under spike in cases from Delta variant, WHO on Saturday revealed that Omicron has displayed a doubling time of 1.5 to 3 days in areas with community transmission. Meanwhile, in its 'Enhancing Readiness for Omicron (B.1.1.529): Technical Brief and Priority Actions for Member States', WHO has also warned that the Omicron variant may outpace Delta where community transmission occurs.

The new COVID strain, first discovered in South Africa's Gauteng province in early November, has now been reported from 89 other countries, with UK topping the list. The UK on Saturday reported 24,968 cases and seven fatalities from Omicron. Furthermore, on December 18, seven countries in South-East Asia Region also confirmed cases of Omicron.

(Image: ANI/Unsplash)