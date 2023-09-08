As The G20 Summit Nears, Here Is How The World Media Is Covering India's Big Global Moment

With the G20 Summit just a day away, the world's attention is focussed on New Delhi where world leaders have arrived for the two-day event. The Summit will take place on September 9 and 10 at the Bharat Mandapam Complex at Pragati Maidan and more than 40 heads of states and global institutions will be attending the Summit. At such a crucial time, the world media has extensively covered the events in India and its agenda for the G20 Summit which is being led by India since December 2022.

Global media focussed on PM Modi and his leadership

The global media is paying close attention to the advertisements and billboards installed across the national capital for the mega event. Focus is also on India's assertion as a rising superpower and 'Vishwaguru' (leader of the world) and speaking for the unheard under the G20 theme of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam- One Earth, One Family, One Future.

"Mr. Modi has seized on the G20 presidency as confirmation and celebration of India’s ascent — a rise to which he has fused his own image — as he seeks a third term in an election early next year," The New York Times wrote. PM Narendra Modi has predicted multiple times that he would return to office again after the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

London-based The Guardian, on the other hand, reflected on the beautification of New Delhi ahead of the G20 Summit and PM Modi's ambitions to cement India as a major global player.

"It is widely acknowledged that few countries have made such a spectacle of hosting the G20, the group of 20 nations representing the world’s biggest economies, as India has over the past year," said a report in The Guardian adding that the endorsements of the Summit rivals that during the general elections.

The Associated Press, on the other hand, said that the Modi government has promoted India "as a bridge to the developing world" and asserted its readiness to tackle issues "of climate change, terrorism and debt crisis." New York-based ABC News believes that India's geopolitical clout will be tested in the next two days as it would have to survive an act of balance between Russia and anti-Russia western world. Underscoring India's pledge to amplify the voice of the global south (developing nations in Asia, Africa and latin America), it said that "the pledge will be put to test."

"India has promoted itself not only as a bridge to the developing world, but as a rising global player and — importantly — a mediator between the West and Russia," the ABC News report said.