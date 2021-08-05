ASEAN A Good Example Of Regionalism, Multilateralism, & Globalisation, Says EAM Jaishankar

Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar said at the ASEAN-India Foreign Ministers Meeting on August 4, that the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is held up as a good example of successful regionalism, multilateralism and globalisation. He added that this year's theme of 'We Care, We Prepare, We Prosper' under the able chairmanship of Brunei succinctly captures the outlook of ASEAN. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed the virtual meeting of the ASEAN and India foreign ministers to talk about numerous issues, including connectivity.

EAM Jaishankar says ASEAN is held up as a good example of successful regionalism, multilateralism & globalisation

Jaishankar said that India is looking forward to an early review of the "trade-in goods agreement". He put a thread on Twitter saying, “A substantive and fruitful ASEAN-India Foreign Ministers Meeting today.” He listed out the following points in the thread:

Much of India’s interests and relationships now lie to its East, which is a testimony of its ties with ASEAN.

India is looking forward to an early review of the Trade in Goods Agreement.

India is looking to accelerate the connectivity projects, especially Trilateral Highway and Kaladan project.

India is seeking convergence between the ASEAN Outlook on Indo-Pacific(AOIP) and Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI) proposed by India.

Support Initiative for ASEAN Integration through capacity building initiatives was discussed.

Contribution through Mekong-Ganga Cooperation and its Quick Impact Projects (QIPs) was spoken about.

Noted progress in Doctoral Fellowships and Hackathon has been observed.

India and ASEAN have been strong partners in COVID response, be it medicines or oxygen, equipment or logistics.

The parties in the meeting agree that 1982 UNCLOS sets out the accepted legal framework for all maritime activities.

India proposed 2022 as the ASEAN-India friendship year for their 30th anniversary.

India-ASEAN relations boosted due to COVID response

At the meeting, the India-Myanmar-Thailand trilateral highway was discussed, which is expected to boost connectivity in the states and Jaishankar also sought convergence between the ASEAN Outlook on Indo-Pacific (AOIP) and the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI) proposed by India. The Minister addressed the COVID pandemic situation and said that India and ASEAN are "strong partners in Covid response: medicines or oxygen, equipment or logistics." The 10 ASEAN countries are Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

