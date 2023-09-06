Last Updated:

ASEAN Summit LIVE: PM Modi Departs From Indonesia After Meeting ASEAN, Other Leaders

The 43rd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit began in Indonesia's Jakarta on September 6. The biannual meeting will see leaders from top nations discuss ways to boost cooperation and address issues that have changed the global landscape.

PM Modi

PM Modi lands in Jakarta. (Image: PIB)

17:01 IST, September 7th 2023
Republic's live coverage on the ASEAN Summit has ended

Republic's live coverage of the ASEAN Summit has ended, track our website for more updates. 

 

15:25 IST, September 7th 2023
3rd ASEAN-Australia Summit end with promises

Australia and ASEAN held the 3rd edition of the Aus-ASEAN Summit in Jakarta. The meeting was chaired by ASEAN Secretary-General  Kao Kim Hourn and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Both sides noted the deepening ASEAN-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen the partnership through ASEAN-led mechanisms.

 

14:42 IST, September 7th 2023
India and Cambodia pledges to boost ties

On the sidelines of the ASEAN summit, India and Cambodia pledged to boost ties between the two nations in the Media and Human Resources sector. Cambodian Minister of Information, Neth Pheaktra and Devyani Khobragade, Indian Ambassador to Cambodia discussed the historic ties between the two nations. "Both sides particularly focused on the cooperation in information dissemination between their state media institutions - between the National Television of Cambodia (TVK), National Radio of Cambodia (RNK) and Agence Kampuchea Presse (AKP) and India's national TV," the Cambodian Ministry of Information stated in a statement. "HE Neth Pheaktra informed his guest of some priority works of the Ministry of Information, including institutional modernization to make the ministry a public relations institution of the Royal Government of Cambodia," the statement furthered. 

Image: Cambodian Ministry of Information

14:22 IST, September 7th 2023
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet meets South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol

On the sidelines of the ASEAN summit, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet held bilateral talks with South Korean President  Yoon Suk Yeol. The two leaders pledged to strengthen the ties between the two Asian nations. 

13:54 IST, September 7th 2023
Australian PM Anthony Albanese lauds the ASEAN Summit

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese shared some of the glimpses from the ASEAN Summit. "A pleasure to speak again with President Joko Widodo, host of this year’s ASEAN Summits in Jakarta," Albanese wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. 

13:08 IST, September 7th 2023
ASEAN SecGen Dr Kao Kim Hourn leads the team at the East Asia Summit (EAS)

Secretary-General of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Kao Kim Hourn led the ASEAN team at the East Asia Summit (EAS). The two sides expressed commitment to further strengthen ties and economic cooperation. "SecGen of ASEAN Dr Kao Kim Hourn led the ASEAN Secretariat team today to attend the 18th East Asia Summit (EAS) in Jakarta. The EAS countries expressed their commitment to further strengthen the EAS as a Leaders-led forum for dialogue and cooperation," ASEAN wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. 

 

12:41 IST, September 7th 2023
ASEAN-India summit: PM Modi expresses optimism as India looks East, in pics

 

 

Image: X/@narendramodi

12:23 IST, September 7th 2023
ASEAN-India has great potential for cooperation' Indonesian President

In an optimistic tweet following the ASEAN-India summit, Indonesian President Joko Widodo stated that the two parties have "great potential for cooperation" in the global economy. "Chaired the 20th ASEAN-India Summit in Cendrawasih Room 3, Jakarta Convention Center, today. ASEAN-India has great potential for cooperation in the blue economy," Widodo wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "The Indian Ocean that connects 33 countries, with 2.9 billion people and one fifth of the world's GDP in 2025 has great potential that we can push towards a blue economy, maritime connectivity and sustainable marine energy resources," he furthered. 

 

12:07 IST, September 7th 2023
ASEAN leaders have adopted Jakarta Declaration or ASEAN Concord IV
12:07 IST, September 7th 2023
20th ASEAN-India Summit held in Jakarta this morning
11:47 IST, September 7th 2023
Widodo meets PM of Papua New Guinea, James Marape

On the sidelines of the 43rd ASEAN Summit series, the Indonesian president held a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea, James Marape. He appreciated Papua New Guinea's support for Indonesia's sovereignty and integrity. He also welcomed the resurgence of economic activity on the Indonesia-PNG border following the opening of the Skouw-Wutung border, as well as the launch of the Port Moresby-Denpasar direct flight.
 

 

11:41 IST, September 7th 2023
WATCH: PM Modi departs from Jakarta
11:35 IST, September 7th 2023
PM Modi leaves for New Delhi
PM Modi

 

11:30 IST, September 7th 2023
PM Modi wraps up his visit to Indonesia, MEA shares updates 

During the 'short but fruitful' Indonesia visit, PM Modi held a comprehensive discussion on various areas.  The update was shared by the Secy (East) Ambassador Saurabh Kumar through a video on X, formerly known as Twitter.  The comprehensive talks included maritime cooperation, connectivity, digital transformation, trade and economy, environment, and health. During the India-ASEAN Summit,  two joint statements were issued, maritime cooperation and food security.  


 

11:22 IST, September 7th 2023
PM Modi wraps up his 'short but fruitful' visit to Indonesia
11:13 IST, September 7th 2023
Sec Gen of ASEAN attends the 20th ASEAN-India Summit
11:11 IST, September 7th 2023
PM Modi highlights convergence on vision for Indo-Pacific between India & ASEAN
10:51 IST, September 7th 2023
PM Modi attends the East Asia Summit
09:43 IST, September 7th 2023
Always a delight to meet ASEAN leaders: PM Modi
09:34 IST, September 7th 2023
Indonesia to handover ASEAN Chairmanship to Lao PDR
09:31 IST, September 7th 2023
Leaders adopt 11 declarations at the 43rd ASEAN Summit
09:20 IST, September 7th 2023
18th East Asia Summit begins in Jakarta
09:19 IST, September 7th 2023
Indonesian Defence Minister on 2023 edition 'Standard Map'
09:19 IST, September 7th 2023
09:06 IST, September 7th 2023
20th ASEAN-India Summit intensifies dialogue relations

Secretary-General of ASEAN Dr Kao Kim Hourn attended the 20th ASEAN-India Summit held in Jakarta on September 7. In view of strengthening the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, the meeting reviewed the progress made under ASEAN-India dialogue relations and welcomed the adoption of the Annex to the Plan of Action to Implement the ASEAN-India Partnership for Peace, Progress and Shared Prosperity (2021-2025). Reiterating both sides’ shared vision for a peaceful, stable, prosperous, rules-based, open and inclusive region, the Leaders of ASEAN and India also adopted the ASEAN-India Joint Statement on Maritime Cooperation. 

ASEAN

 

08:52 IST, September 7th 2023
An unforgettable welcome by the Indian community in Jakarta: PM Modi
08:47 IST, September 7th 2023
It was a great experience for us: Indian-origin dancer
08:39 IST, September 7th 2023
'Happy Janamashtmi': PM Modi extends wishes from Jakarta
PM Modi Tweet

 

08:29 IST, September 7th 2023
WATCH: PM Modi meets Indian community in Indonesia
08:26 IST, September 7th 2023
PM Modi's opening remarks

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "My remarks at the ASEAN-India Summit."

 

