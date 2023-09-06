ASEAN Summit LIVE: PM Modi Departs From Indonesia After Meeting ASEAN, Other Leaders

On the sidelines of the ASEAN summit, India and Cambodia pledged to boost ties between the two nations in the Media and Human Resources sector. Cambodian Minister of Information, Neth Pheaktra and Devyani Khobragade, Indian Ambassador to Cambodia discussed the historic ties between the two nations. "Both sides particularly focused on the cooperation in information dissemination between their state media institutions - between the National Television of Cambodia (TVK), National Radio of Cambodia (RNK) and Agence Kampuchea Presse (AKP) and India's national TV," the Cambodian Ministry of Information stated in a statement. "HE Neth Pheaktra informed his guest of some priority works of the Ministry of Information, including institutional modernization to make the ministry a public relations institution of the Royal Government of Cambodia," the statement furthered.

Image: Cambodian Ministry of Information