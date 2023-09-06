ASEAN Summit LIVE: PM Modi Departs From Indonesia After Meeting ASEAN, Other Leaders

Quick links:
PM Modi lands in Jakarta. (Image: PIB)
Australia and ASEAN held the 3rd edition of the Aus-ASEAN Summit in Jakarta. The meeting was chaired by ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Both sides noted the deepening ASEAN-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen the partnership through ASEAN-led mechanisms.
On the sidelines of the ASEAN summit, India and Cambodia pledged to boost ties between the two nations in the Media and Human Resources sector. Cambodian Minister of Information, Neth Pheaktra and Devyani Khobragade, Indian Ambassador to Cambodia discussed the historic ties between the two nations. "Both sides particularly focused on the cooperation in information dissemination between their state media institutions - between the National Television of Cambodia (TVK), National Radio of Cambodia (RNK) and Agence Kampuchea Presse (AKP) and India's national TV," the Cambodian Ministry of Information stated in a statement. "HE Neth Pheaktra informed his guest of some priority works of the Ministry of Information, including institutional modernization to make the ministry a public relations institution of the Royal Government of Cambodia," the statement furthered.
Image: Cambodian Ministry of Information
On the sidelines of the ASEAN summit, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet held bilateral talks with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. The two leaders pledged to strengthen the ties between the two Asian nations.
Cambodia’s Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei @Dr_Hunmanet_PM meets with H.E. Yoon Suk Yeol, President of the Republic of Korea, on the sidelines of the 43rd ASEAN Summit and Related Summits this afternoon pic.twitter.com/DCgknoAcgZ— Office of Cambodian PM 🇰🇭 (@peacepalace_kh) September 7, 2023
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese shared some of the glimpses from the ASEAN Summit. "A pleasure to speak again with President Joko Widodo, host of this year’s ASEAN Summits in Jakarta," Albanese wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
A pleasure to speak again with President Joko Widodo, host of this year’s ASEAN Summits in Jakarta. pic.twitter.com/Wym9gu0uNg— Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) September 7, 2023
Secretary-General of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Kao Kim Hourn led the ASEAN team at the East Asia Summit (EAS). The two sides expressed commitment to further strengthen ties and economic cooperation. "SecGen of ASEAN Dr Kao Kim Hourn led the ASEAN Secretariat team today to attend the 18th East Asia Summit (EAS) in Jakarta. The EAS countries expressed their commitment to further strengthen the EAS as a Leaders-led forum for dialogue and cooperation," ASEAN wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Image: X/@narendramodi
In an optimistic tweet following the ASEAN-India summit, Indonesian President Joko Widodo stated that the two parties have "great potential for cooperation" in the global economy. "Chaired the 20th ASEAN-India Summit in Cendrawasih Room 3, Jakarta Convention Center, today. ASEAN-India has great potential for cooperation in the blue economy," Widodo wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "The Indian Ocean that connects 33 countries, with 2.9 billion people and one fifth of the world's GDP in 2025 has great potential that we can push towards a blue economy, maritime connectivity and sustainable marine energy resources," he furthered.
ASEAN Leaders adopted the Jakarta Declaration or ASEAN Concord IV. The Leaders strengthened their commitment to enhance ASEAN Community building efforts to make ASEAN a community that matters to its people and remains the epicentrum of growth.— ASEAN (@ASEAN) September 7, 2023
🤝 https://t.co/055aNVQt6a pic.twitter.com/Jy7eQIqmJk
On the sidelines of the 43rd ASEAN Summit series, the Indonesian president held a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea, James Marape. He appreciated Papua New Guinea's support for Indonesia's sovereignty and integrity. He also welcomed the resurgence of economic activity on the Indonesia-PNG border following the opening of the Skouw-Wutung border, as well as the launch of the Port Moresby-Denpasar direct flight.
Di sela-sela pelaksanaan rangkaian KTT ke-43 ASEAN saya menggelar pertemuan bilateral dengan Perdana Menteri Papua Nugini James Marape.— Joko Widodo (@jokowi) September 7, 2023
Saya menyampaikan penghargaan atas dukungan Papua Nugini terhadap kedaulatan dan integritas Indonesia, salah satunya ditunjukkan pada saat KTT… pic.twitter.com/LCtMQB6cOe
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi departs from Jakarta, Indonesia after concluding the 20th ASEAN-India Summit and 18th East Asia Summit. pic.twitter.com/tA8RZMjtQm— ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2023
During the 'short but fruitful' Indonesia visit, PM Modi held a comprehensive discussion on various areas. The update was shared by the Secy (East) Ambassador Saurabh Kumar through a video on X, formerly known as Twitter. The comprehensive talks included maritime cooperation, connectivity, digital transformation, trade and economy, environment, and health. During the India-ASEAN Summit, two joint statements were issued, maritime cooperation and food security.
As PM @narendramodi wraps up his visit to Indonesia, listen to Secy (East) @AmbSaurabhKumar on this fruitful visit. pic.twitter.com/uAOikek0gd— Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) September 7, 2023
Had a very short but fruitful Indonesia visit, where I met ASEAN and other leaders. I thank President @jokowi, the Indonesian Government and people for their welcome. pic.twitter.com/wY82TMzDvY— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 7, 2023
SecGen of ASEAN Dr Kao Kim Hourn attended the 20th ASEAN-India Summit held in Jakarta this morning. In view of strengthening the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, the meeting reviewed the progress made under ASEAN-India dialogue relations. pic.twitter.com/SbENud9iP3— ASEAN (@ASEAN) September 7, 2023
Imparting further dynamism to 🇮🇳’s Act East policy!— Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) September 7, 2023
PM @narendramodi participated in the 18th East Asia Summit in Jakarta today.
In his address, PM highlighted convergence on vision for Indo-Pacific between India & ASEAN and underscored that ASEAN is the focal point of Quad’s… pic.twitter.com/w9hMiyFiv5
Attended the East Asia Summit being held in Jakarta. We had productive discussions on enhancing closer cooperation in key areas to further human empowerment. pic.twitter.com/UfN8LiR6Zk— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 7, 2023
Always a delight to meet @ASEAN leaders. The ASEAN-India Summit is testament to our shared vision and collaboration for a better future. We look forward to working together in futuristic sectors which will enhance human progress. pic.twitter.com/6YNIuTUjKs— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 7, 2023
The last day of the #ASEANSummit43 gathered ASEAN Leaders to meet with the rest of ASEAN formal partners. Today also marked the handover ceremony of ASEAN Chairmanship from Indonesia to Lao PDR.— ASEAN (@ASEAN) September 7, 2023
Check the outcomes: https://t.co/bEC3l7uN8p #ASEANMatters #EpicentrumofGrowth pic.twitter.com/6Vv87py2uE
ASEAN Leaders reviewed ASEAN’s progress and reaffirmed commitment to further strengthen ASEAN Community, its unity and centrality, as well as enhance its capacity as an organisation.— ASEAN (@ASEAN) September 7, 2023
The Leaders adopted 11 declarations at the 43rd ASEAN Summit.
🔎 https://t.co/3jpxtThOX4 pic.twitter.com/tSAwnX3Pz5
The 18th East Asia Summit begins in Jakarta, Indonesia. pic.twitter.com/SFIPnxiUqL— ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2023
#WATCH | Jakarta, Indonesia | On the 2023 edition of the 'standard map' of China, Indonesian Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto says "I think there are authorities that are studying the situation." pic.twitter.com/WiQJImJwGY— ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2023
Secretary-General of ASEAN Dr Kao Kim Hourn attended the 20th ASEAN-India Summit held in Jakarta on September 7. In view of strengthening the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, the meeting reviewed the progress made under ASEAN-India dialogue relations and welcomed the adoption of the Annex to the Plan of Action to Implement the ASEAN-India Partnership for Peace, Progress and Shared Prosperity (2021-2025). Reiterating both sides’ shared vision for a peaceful, stable, prosperous, rules-based, open and inclusive region, the Leaders of ASEAN and India also adopted the ASEAN-India Joint Statement on Maritime Cooperation.
An unforgettable welcome by the Indian community in Jakarta. Here are some glimpses… pic.twitter.com/avZOA1DYJu— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 7, 2023
#WATCH | Today, my team had the chance to perform the opening dance for welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It was a great experience for us. It is really nice to see him. It was a thrilling experience for all of us..." said members of the India diaspora who welcomed PM Modi… pic.twitter.com/INbfzRlyhL— ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2023
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi met members of the Indian Diaspora, before attending the 20th ASEAN-India Summit and 18th East Asia Summit, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/jzw0jG0cWl— ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2023
Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "My remarks at the ASEAN-India Summit."
My remarks at the ASEAN-India Summit. https://t.co/OGpzOIKjIf— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 7, 2023