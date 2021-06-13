AstraZeneca Shots Should Be Halted For People Over 60s Too: European Medicines Agency

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has determined that the AstraZeneca shot is safe for people of all ages. However, because of rare incidences of blood clotting, mostly among young people, several European Union member states have prohibited delivering it to those from a particular age group, usually ranging from 50 to 65, confining its usage to the elderly population. Reportedly, in the wake of concerns about rare blood clots and as more vaccines become available, the chairman of the EU medicines regulator's COVID-19 task force said on Sunday, June 13, that countries should avoid distributing the AstraZeneca Coronavirus vaccination to anyone over 60.

EMA says 'AstraZeneca shot is safe for people of all ages'

Meanwhile, when a youngster died from a rare kind of blood clotting after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine dose, Italy has opted to limit its use to individuals over 60, said reports. COVID-19 task force chief Marco Cavaleri was quoted in an Italian newspaper as saying, "In a pandemic context, our position was and is that the risk-benefit ratio remains favourable for all age groups."

However, because the number of COVID-19 cases is decreasing and because the younger population is less exposed to COVID-19-related risks, Cavaleri believes that using COVID-19 vaccines based on messenger RNA (mRNA) technology, such as Moderna and the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, on them would be preferable.

AstraZeneca COVID vaccine

In March, Italy, like several other European countries, temporarily halted AstraZeneca vaccinations due to worries about rare blood clotting disorders. The following month, it resumed the supply of doses in the country with the suggestion that the vaccine is used preferentially by those over the age of 60 after the EMA determined that the advantages outweighed the dangers.

On the other hand, according to a nationwide study in the UK, the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine may be associated with a very small risk of developing a blood condition characterized by low platelet counts. According to the researchers, the increased risk of the illness known as idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP) is predicted to be 11 per million doses, which is similar to the rates reported in flu and measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccines. They noted that a low number of platelets, which are blood cells that aid prevents blood loss when arteries are injured, can cause no symptoms or raise the risk of bleeding or, in some cases, clotting.

Picture Credit: AP