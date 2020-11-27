AstraZeneca To Run New Trial For Vaccine As Error Clouds Initial Study Results: Report

AstraZeneca is expected to conduct an additional global trial of its coronavirus vaccine after data released by the company about current studies raised eyebrows, putting the efficacy of the drug in doubt. AstraZeneca's vaccine data, which showed a 90 percent efficacy rate, came under the scanner after it was highlighted that the study was not consistent as some participants received lower doses due to an error. Other participants received two full doses of the vaccine that AstraZeneca has developed in partnership with Oxford University.

AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot, while speaking to Bloomberg, said that the higher efficacy rate in the participants who received lower dosage will be validated again by conducting an additional global trial. Soriot said that now that the company knows what caused a better efficacy rate, they will have to validate it by conducting an additional international trial. He said that the trial would not take much time as it would require only a small group of patients since they already know that the efficacy is high.

AstraZeneca's shares drop

AstraZeneca and Oxford on Monday reported that a lower dose followed by a full dose produced a higher efficacy rate of 90 percent as opposed to two full doses, which produced only a 62 percent efficacy rate. AstraZeneca's shares have fallen 7 percent in the United Kingdom since the error in its trial was highlighted. The British biotech company now aims to produce a better result with the latest international trial that Soriot talked about with Bloomberg.

AstraZeneca's vaccine is being considered as the frontrunner by the World Health Organisation (WHO), the global health body which is overseeing the development of over 150 vaccine candidates from across the world. American firms Pfizer and Moderna, which announced their vaccine candidates to be over 90 percent effective, still lag behind AstraZeneca's vaccine in terms of advantage because the latter's drug is cheap and can be stored at normal fridge temperature. AstraZeneca has teamed-up with Serum Institute of India (SII), which is the world's largest vaccine manufacturer, for production and could launch the drug by the end of this year.

(Image Credit: AP)

