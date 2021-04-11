AstraZeneca Vaccine Linked To Blood Clots Due To Rare Reaction Of Antibodies: Researchers

As reports of blood clots after receiving AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine has fueled vaccine hesitancy, scientists from Germany and Norway have found that people who developed the clots after administering the jabs had produced antibodies that activated their platelets, a blood component involved in clotting. As per New York Times, the fresh reports have added extensive details about what the researchers have already stated publicly about the blood disordered being flagged in some European nations.

Even though the reason behind the occurring of the rare reaction is still not known, reportedly younger people appeared to be more susceptible than the older ones. However, the researchers have said that no preexisting health conditions are known yet to predispose people to the problem of clots and admitted that there is no way to determine which individuals are at greater risk.

EMA on AstraZeneca vaccine and blood clots

The reports came after European Medicines Agency (EMA) said that it had found a “possible link” between the shot and the rare fatal clots but the body did not offer any age restrictions that are now being offered by the UK authorities. Instead, EMA left it up to the member nations to decide over the restrictions on the use of AstraZeneca jabs. On April 7, EU and UK regulators held a simultaneous news conference to announce the results of their respective investigations into the reports of blood clots that triggered concerns over the vaccine shots. EU agency called the clots “very rare” side effects.

“The risk of mortality from COVID is much greater than the risk of mortality from these side effects,” said Emer Cooke, the EMA’s executive director.

Meanwhile, UK officials and ministers are seeking to stir confidence among citizens to take AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine shots amid fears of a blood clot and advised that most people under the age of 30 being offered alternative jabs is not unusual and would not further impact the rollout. Anthony Harden, the Deputy Chairman of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) that issued the new advice assured people that the experts in the nation are closely monitoring the issue and people “should still have confidence.”

Image credits: AP/Unsplash