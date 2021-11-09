At COP26, Giant Puppet ‘Little Amal’ Takes Centre Stage On Gender Day High-level Event

Little Amal, a giant puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee, on Tuesday, November 9, appeared at the 2021 UN Climate Change Conference, COP26. According to a press release, the 3.5-metre puppet completed ‘The Walk’, a four-month travelling festival of art and hope over 8,000km from the Syrian border to Manchester. She was invited to Glasgow to open the Gender Day high-level event in the COP26 Blue Zone alongside young Samoan climate activist, Brianna Fruean to represent young women and girls from the global South on this world stage.

In collaboration with the National Theatre of Scotland, the Citizens Theatre and Perth Theatre, Little Amal met young people and communities from across Glasgow. The 3.5-metre puppet is also set to close ‘The New York Times Climate Hub’ on November 11. It is to mention that Little Amal began her walk-in Gaziantep, Turkey, on July 27.

She crossed countries including Turkey, Greece, Italy, Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, France and the UK in a bid to focus attention on the urgent needs of young refugees. The puppet ended her journey in Manchester on November 3. She is now set to meet changemakers from several nations she has visited, all of which are being directly affected by the climate crisis.

“Little Amal will be joining this event to shed light not only on the ways in which young women and girls are disproportionately impacted by climate change, but also the important role they have to play as agents of change in climate action,” the press note read.

Previously, Samoan climate activist, Brianna Fruean had said that Little Amal crossed areas already experiencing drought, extreme weather, heat and wildfires, and all the conflicts and crises that a heating world produces. Fruean explained that what Amal represents are people who refuse to be just victims of this crisis.

Little Amal to meet ‘goddess of the sea’

On November 10, Little Amal will meet 10 metres tall Storm. Created by Edinburgh-based visual theatre company, Storm is a 10-metre tall ‘goddess of the sea’, who has also walked on land all across Scotland, carrying a message of the oceans in crisis. According to Glasgow World, Strom and Little Amal will travel through Govan to the former site of ‘Moot Hill’ on Water Row, where historic giants like Mary Barbour and Isabella Elder were champions of social justice.

Image: Twitter