At COP26, PM Modi Calls For Making 'LIFE- Lifestyle & Environment' A Global Movement

At the COP26 Summit in Glasgow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday pitched for a 'one-word movement' before the world in the form of 'LIFE' which stands for 'Lifestyle for Environment'. PM Modi, in his speech, pushed the countries to come together and take forward LIFE as a movement.

“I am keeping proposal of One-Word Movement. This One-Word is one word in the context of climate, 'one-word' can become the basic foundation of the world, it can become the resolve. This is a word- LIFE i.e. Lifestyle For Environment," the Prime Minister said.

As part of LIFE, PM Modi underlined the need for 'mindful and deliberate utilization' instead of 'mindful and wasteful consumption' and added that this will bring about radical changes in various fields such as fishing, agriculture, wellness, housing, packaging, tourism, clothing, fashion to name a few.

"All of us have to make a conscious choice. The choice of crores of people will mitigate the fight against Climate Change with each passing day," PM Modi said.

PM Modi hails India's fight against climate change: 'Has 17% world's people & 5% emissions'

In his speech on the world platform, PM Modi highlighted that 'India is the only major economy which has delivered on Paris agreements in letter and spirit'. The Prime Minister said that Paris Agreement wasn't a summit to him but a sentiment, a commitment that the country wasn't making to the world but '125 crore Indians were making to themselves'.

The Prime Minister noted that climate change is a major threat to the existence of several developing countries and stressed that steps should be taken to save the world. "It is the need of the hour and will prove the relevance of this platform. I'm hopeful that decisions taken in Glasgow will save the future of our next generations," he said. He added that India has resolved to move forward with a new commitment and new energy, and then "the climate finance and transfer of low-cost technology transfer become even more important."

PM Modi shares 5 'amrit tatva' from India

India will bring its non-fossil energy capacity to 500 GW by 2030

By 2030 India will fulfil 50% of its energy requirement through renewable energy

India will cut down its net projected carbon emission by 1 bn tonnes from now until 2030

By 2030 India will bring down the carbon intensity of its economy by more than 45%

By 2070 India will achieve the target of 'net zero' carbon emissions

PM Modi also said that India expects developed nations to make climate finance of one trillion dollars available at the earliest. "Today it's important to track climate finance just like we track the progress of climate mitigation," adding that appropriate pressure should be created on nations that do not meet promises on climate finance.