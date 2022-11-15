At G20 Summit, Xi Urges Biden To Take 'history As Mirror' To Guide Ties In Future

On November 14, during a meeting with US president Joe Biden ahead of G20 summit, Chinese leader Xi Jinping said that China and America should take history as a mirror and let it guide the future, as reported by the state news agency Xinhua. Since Joe Biden became president, this was the first in-person meeting on the Indonesian island of Bali where Xi remarked this statement, ahead of the G20 summit which is set to discuss tension over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. While acknowledging the fact that both are facing a lot of challenges, Xi acclaimed that "We need to find the right direction for the bilateral relationship going forward and elevate the relationship." Further, he urged a statesmanlike approach and said "A statesman should think about ...(and know) where to lead his country. He should also think about how to get along with other countries and the wider world." Xi also stressed issues like humanity which is facing great changes.

Biden and Xi clash over Taiwan in Bali

As per the media reports, Beijing had paused a series of formal dialogue channels with Washington, including on climate change and military-to-military talks, after U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi upset China with her visit to Taiwan in August. During this first in-person meeting after August 2022, there was also a clash between the two over Taiwan, where Biden objected directly to China's “coercive and increasingly aggressive actions” toward Taiwan. The meeting took place for nearly three hours which was the highlight of the weeklong schedule.

After the US-China talks, while speaking at the news conference, Biden conveyed that when it comes to China, the US would “compete vigorously, but I’m not looking for conflict.” Further, he added, “I absolutely believe there need not be a new Cold War” between America and China. On the other hand, Xi stressed that the Taiwan question is at the very core of China's interest bedrock of the political foundation of China-US relations, and the first red line that must not be crossed in China-U.S. relations, as per the Chinese government's account of the meeting. After the meeting, the white house shared that Biden and Xi agreed to allow senior officials to renew communication on climate, debt relief, and other issues.