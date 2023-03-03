At Raisina Dialogue 2023, Foreign Ministers Assert QUAD Is 'not A Military Group'

Ahead of the QUAD meeting on Friday, Foreign Ministers attended the Raisina Dialogue 2023 in New Delhi to address matters of global concern and emphasize that the QUAD is not a military alliance like some adversaries like to call it. The event kicked off with EAM S Jaishankar, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong on the panel.

Wong commenced her address by lauding India for being a vital power in the Indo-Pacific without which the region would cease to exist. "India is a critical power, great power in the region that there is no reshaping of the Indo-Pacific without India. We've seen that India is a civilisational power that brings a different perspective to some of the challenges of these time," she said.

On the other hand, Blinken said that the Indo-Pacific is not merely a priority, but the entire future. "For us future is Indo-Pacific...We are rightly focused on what is happening in Ukraine," he said.

"We (QUAD) are now engaged in working together to help countries to deal with humanitarian situations in natural disasters. We are working on things that are really critical. This is not a military group," Blinken added.

Blinken, Jaishankar address Raisina Dialogue

He also emphasized that permitting Russia's hostilities against Ukraine would only promote it and send a "message to the aggressors everywhere that they may be able to get away with it." Blinken's remarks were reiterated by Japanese FM Yoshimasa Hayashi, who also stressed that the QUAD is not a military group as it does not attempt to "exclude anybody," even China.

"This is not a military group. We don’t try to exclude anybody (incl China). As long as China abides by international norms and laws then this is not a conflicting issue between China and QUAD," Hayashi said.

EAM Jaishankar cited "less baggage" as the reason behind why the QUAD is working effectively. "The QUAD is working in 2023 because we have a leadership less burdened by baggage," he said. He also revealed that QUAD nations remain coordinated on the UN in order to make sure that "processes of UN are respected and the workings of the UN stay true to its spirit. We'll be doing a Maritime Security Working Group shortly in Washington. One of the outcomes we agreed on is that listing of terrorists shouldn't be politicised," he said.