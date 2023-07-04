Belarus Hopeful Of SCO Full Membership Soon, Says Lukashenko At Summit

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko expressed optimism about his country becoming a full member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization soon during his address at the SCO summit. Lukashenko acknowledged the recent addition of Iran as a full member and highlighted Belarus' close partnership with Russia. He stated that Belarus has undertaken the necessary work and expects the support of all member states in its bid for full membership.

The theme of this year's summit, "Towards a Secure SCO" was deemed particularly relevant by Lukashenko in light of the current global crisis. He noted the breakdown of established rules and concepts, and emphasised the importance of focusing on security and stability in the region. Lukashenko also pointed out Belarus' commitment to upholding the principles of justice and finding compromises on various international platforms.

Why does Belarus want to become a full member?

Belarus' potential full membership in the SCO signifies the country's aspirations to deepen its regional ties and enhance its diplomatic standing. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was chairing this year's summit, in his opening remarks, stated that Belarus will move closer to its goal of becoming a full member by signing the memorandum of obligations this year. Iran signed this memorandum in 2022.

The process of becoming a full member of the SCO begins with the status of an observer state. Observer states have limited participation rights and can attend SCO meetings as observers, but they do not have voting rights on key decisions. Observer status provides an opportunity for countries to engage with SCO member states, understand the organisation's functioning, and express their interest in deeper cooperation.

To advance from observer status to full membership, a country needs to express its willingness to join the SCO and officially submit an application to the organisation's Secretariat. The applicant must provide comprehensive information about its political, economic, and security situation, as well as its potential contributions to the SCO's goals and objectives.

Once the application is received, the SCO members evaluate it based on several criteria, including the applicant's geopolitical significance, economic potential, stability, commitment to regional security, and alignment with the SCO's principles and values. Consensus among existing member states is crucial for accepting a new member.

The evaluation process typically involves bilateral consultations with the applicant country and a thorough assessment of its capabilities and intentions. Member states consider factors such as political stability, economic development, regional influence, and compatibility with existing SCO members' interests.

If the evaluation is positive, the SCO members may grant the applicant the status of a dialogue partner. Dialogue partners have an enhanced level of engagement and can participate in certain SCO activities, including specific working groups and joint projects. This stage allows the applicant country to deepen its collaboration with the SCO and build stronger relationships with existing member states.

To progress from dialogue partner status to full membership, the applicant country must demonstrate its commitment to the SCO's principles, adhere to international law, respect the organisation's objectives, and contribute to regional stability and security. The applicant is expected to actively engage in SCO activities, participate in multilateral initiatives, and foster cooperative relationships with existing member states.

Ultimately, the decision to grant full membership lies with the consensus of the existing SCO member states. Once a unanimous decision is reached, the applicant country becomes a full member of the SCO and gains equal rights and responsibilities as other member states. This includes the ability to participate in all SCO meetings, contribute to decision-making processes, and benefit from the organisation's economic, political, and security cooperation mechanisms.