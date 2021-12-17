In yet another honour bestowed by a foreign nation, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has now been accorded the highest civilian decoration of Bhutan. Bhutan is now conferring the country's highest civilian award - Ngadag Pel gi Khorlo - upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Bhutan's Prime Minister Lotay Tshering took to social media to announce the big news.

PM Modi is now being honoured by Bhutan. Making the announcement, Bhutan PM’s office wrote on Facebook, “Overjoyed to hear His Majesty (i.e. the King of Bhutan) pronounce Your Excellency Modiji’s Narendra Modi name for the highest civilian decoration, Ngadag Pel gi Khorlo.” Furthermore, the Bhutan PMO mentioned PM Modi’s support to the nation for being a major factor for the honour.

The PM’s office further called PM Modi a ‘great spiritual human being’. “HM highlighted all the unconditional friendship and support Modiji extended over the years and particularly during the pandemic. Much deserving! Congratulations from the people of Bhutan. In all interactions, seen Your Excellency as a great, spiritual human being. Looking forward to celebrating the honour in person,” It said.

Bhutan latest nation to accord PM Modi its highest civilian honour

Bhutan is the latest and closest of India's near neighbours to bestow its highest civilian award on PM Modi. Before this, the current Prime Minister of India had been accorded the respective top honours of Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Russia, the Maldives, Palestine and Bahrain.

The honour comes as an appreciation for India’s friendly approach to Bhutan under PM Modi’s governance. During the pandemic, India had extended support to the neighbouring country in the form of vaccines, medicines and other emergency services. The honour reassures the mutual relationship between the two countries. The honouring of PM Modi with the country’s highest decoration comes amid rising border tensions between China and Bhutan. Ngadag Pel gi Khorlo is the highest decoration awarded usually in recognition of a lifetime of service to the people and Kingdom of Bhutan.

