Biden After Trump? US President May Be At PM Modi’s Mega Indian Diaspora Event In US

US President Joe Biden on Saturday hinted at his appearance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an Indian diaspora community event in the United States of America. A similar event, Howdy Modi, was organised by former US President Donald Trump in 2019 where a huge number of people from the Indian diaspora crowded the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

While attending the QUAD meeting on the sidelines of the G7 summit in the Japanese city of Hiroshima on Saturday, Biden said that he is facing a peculiar challenge because of a deluge of requests from prominent citizens to attend the event of PM Modi, sources revealed.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, PM Modi will embark on an official state visit to the United States of America from June 21 to 24, where he will be hosted by US President Joe Biden at the White House. In an official statement, the MEA said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on an official state visit to the United States of America, which will include a state dinner on June 22, 2023, following an invitation from President Joseph Biden and First Lady Jill Biden."

'Howdy Modi' in Texas

US-India relations soared to a new high on September 23, 2019, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump jointly addressed the huge 'Howdy Modi!' gathering in Houston, Texas. It was one of the biggest events that witnessed a huge gathering of the Indian diaspora. Both Trump and Modi spoke on various issues where India and the US shared the same aim and dedication including terrorism, trade, and defence.