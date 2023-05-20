On Saturday, US President Joe Biden gave an address about the need for ensuring global health security and energy security at the ongoing G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan. During his speech, Biden insisted on how important it is to ensure global cooperation on wide-ranging issues and emphasised the need to focus on “game-changing investment”. In the speech, the 46th President of the United States also reiterated the country’s work in parts of Africa and Indonesia and emphasised the need to maximise investments in these regions.

“Thanks to all public and private partners around this table and many more around the world, we have already begun to deliver,” the US president asserted as he participated in a discussion on economic security with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and the President of the EU commission Ursula Von der Leyen. “Together we have initiated quality and sustainable infrastructure projects across Africa, Asia and the Americas. Together we are working towards ensuring climate security, health security, food security and economic security and all four are critical,” he added. He also pointed out how the United States was able to mobilise $30 billion in investments. “I am proud to announce that the United States has already mobilised more than $30 billion in investments today and we are just getting started,” the US President exclaimed.

Biden insists on closing the infrastructure gap

During the address, the US President went on to emphasise the need to close the infrastructure gaps between the so-called “Global North” and “Global South”. “Together we have a lot of work to do to close the infrastructure gap to help the lower and middle-income countries. We need to find new ways to maximise our investments. That’s why moving forward the US will enhance our focus on key economic spheres,” Biden stated. “That means making game-changing investments in regions that need positive impact in multiple sectors and in multiple countries. We have already started working towards this endeavour,” he added.

Biden then mentioned how the United States is cooperating with multiple entities to establish railway lines in Sub-Saharan Africa. The lines are expected to connect African nations like Angola and the Democratic Republic of Congo. The 80-year-old American politician insisted that this will not only connect the West to the East but will also ensure ease of trading in these regions. “If we don't move to do more to strengthen infrastructure in low-middle-income countries, to help nations deliver opportunities and prosperity for their people, our impact is going to be limited. We should find ways to maximise our investment. Together let's recommit to showing that democracies can deliver," Biden insisted. “Let’s all find ways to maximize our investment and together let’s work to show that democracies can deliver,” he concluded.