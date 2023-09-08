Biden Has 'no Plans' To Engage With The Chinese Premier Li Qiang: Jake Sullivan

President Joe Biden will not meet with the Chinese Premier Li Qiang during the Group of 20 Summit this weekend in New Delhi, informed the National Security Advisor of the United States, according to Wall Street Journal. Jake Sullivan, told the reporters that President Biden has left Washington for G20 and will also arrive in Vietnam. “We don’t have a plan for the President to engage with the Chinese premier at this time,” Sullivan said when asked if reports about Chinese nationals entering the American military bases are true.

Sullivan also stated that Chinese President Xi Jinping's absence at the G20 Summit in India will not be seen as a 'spoiler' and that the US does not have a plan to engage with the Chinese President at this time. The US intends to have a "deep stake in stewarding the G20 and making sure that it remains a central mechanism for global coordination on all the major challenges we face," Sullivan stated, adding that Jinping not attending the meeting will not pose a major overall impact at the Summit.

Sullivan said that he is not going to 'handicap' exactly what will happen at the G20 Summit in India with regards to the Chinese President not being present. "But, I would point out that if you look at the hosts of the G20 over the next few years, we have India this year, Brazil, next year, South Africa the following year and then the United States," said Sullivan, emphasising that "you'll see opportunities for the US to reflect how it has stakes to make the Group of 20 forum successful.

"We will mark all of that progress when the two of them [PM Modi and Biden] meet tomorrow, which shows the breadth of the relationship between our countries," the US National Security Advisor said. "Of course, President Biden will also speak on critical fundamental values that the United States stands for as he does in all of his engagements," he added.

Biden was 'disappointed' to learn that Xi will not be attending G20 summit

Earlier, Washington's NSC coordinator for Strategic Communications, John Kirby, had clarified that the Biden administration aims to hold an intensive and determined diplomacy with the People's Republic of China. At a presser, Kirby said that Chinese President Jinping not attending the G20 Summit in India is regretful. US President Joe Biden hopes to have another discussion with President Xi "at the appropriate time and in the appropriate way," Kirby said.

Biden's National Security Advisor did not indicate if Xi Jinping and Biden meeting will later take place in the US state of San Francisco in November. "We [US-China] still don’t have the military-to-military channel of communication open right now, and that’s really a critical one," Kirby maintained. He stressed that the US, however, intends to open diplomatic channels considering the tensions in the South China Sea and in and around the strait – the Taiwan Strait. "But intensive diplomacy [from China] is yet to come," said the White House's NSC coordinator. Kirby acknowledged that US President Biden was "disappointed" to learn that Xi will not be attending the G20 summit in India.