Biden Pledges To Bolster Ukraine's Defense Capabilities In Meeting With Zelenskyy

In the meeting, Biden underscored US' readiness to continue delivering security assistance to meet Ukraine’s immediate battlefield needs.

Zaini Majeed
On Sunday US President Joe Biden met Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the G7 summit and reaffirmed US commitment to supporting Ukraine's military as they defend their sovereignty and democracy against Russia’s invasion. Biden announced a new tranche of military aid worth an estimated USD 375 million, according to the readout published by the White House. He vowed during the meeting with President Zelenskyy that Washington was doing all it could to strengthen Ukraine’s defence.

The new military aid package announced by Biden includes ammunition, artillery, armoured vehicles and training for the Ukrainian soldiers. 

“Together with the entire G7, we have Ukraine’s back and I promise we’re not going anywhere,” Biden told Zelenskyy.

Support for joint effort to train Ukrainian pilots, and F-16s

In the meeting, Biden underscored US' readiness to continue delivering security assistance to meet Ukraine’s immediate battlefield needs. He announced an additional $375 million in ammunition and equipment to build Ukraine’s long-term capacity to defend against and deter Russian aggression. Biden discussed US support for a joint effort to train Ukrainian pilots and be a part of the international jet coalition to provide the fourth-generation fighter aircraft, the F-16. 

Biden acknowledged that there's an ongoing effort among the G7 allies to further strengthen Ukraine’s air defences as Russia continues its missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian cities. In addition, US President highlighted the support of the United States and other G7 nations for the reconstruction of the war-battered cities, rebuilding Ukraine's energy infrastructure, and implementation of reforms needed to fulfil Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic aspirations. "President Biden also welcomed President Zelenskyy’s commitment to a just peace based on fundamental principles enshrined in the United Nations Charter," the White House said. 

US Secretary of State also announced about the US aid to Ukraine. He shared the details on his social media account.

