Biden Reaffirms US Commitment To G20, Holds Bilateral Talks With PM Modi In Bali

United States President Joe Biden today tweeted about his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indonesian President Joko Widodo at the G20 Summit in Bali. He tweeted, 'I met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India and President Widodo of Indonesia to reaffirm our commitment to the G20 as the premier forum for global economic cooperation. In the face of global challenges, our coalition continues to demonstrate strength'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leaders from the world's major economies arrived at the G20 summit where Indonesian President Joko Widodo officially handed over the G20 presidency to India.

US President Joe Biden held bilateral talks with PM Modi

US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of G20. It is learned that both PM Modi and the US President discussed the Ukraine conflict and its implications. As per a statement by MEA, India and United States will continue to maintain, 'close coordination during India's G20 presidency. Also, India's motive has always been to maintain cordial relations with other nations in order to maintain peace and harmony in the world.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted United States President Joe Biden a Kangra miniature painting. Kangra miniature paintings have a history of their own as they usually highlight 'Shringar Rasa', or basically love against the set of nature. The innovative paintings were created by the artisans of Himachal Pradesh using natural colours. He has also presented a silver bowl from Surat and a shawl from Himachal Pradesh to Indonesia's President Joko Widodo as a mark of respect.

As India becomes the torchbearer of the G-20 presidency, PM Modi said, 'India is taking charge of the G-20 at a time when the world is simultaneously grappling with geopolitical tensions, economic slowdown, rising food and energy prices, and the long-term ill-effects of the pandemic'.

'It's a matter of pride for every Indian as India takes over the presidency of the G20. We will organise G20 meetings in different states and cities in India. Together we will make G20 a catalyst for global change', he added.