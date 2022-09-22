Biden Rebukes Putin For Ukraine War In UNGA Address; 'No One Threatened Russia'

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday denounced Russia for its military aggression in Ukraine at the UN's General Assembly (UNGA) stressing that the attack on sovereign Ukraine directly violates the UN's 1945 general charter that was signed after World War II. Biden, although, stopped short of propelling the idea that Moscow must be ousted as a member of the UN Security Council while indicating that it had breached the charter.

Addressing the UNGA, US President berated Russian president Vladimir Putin, saying that the aggression was "a war chosen by one man." Russia is one of five permanent members of the Security Council and exercises the veto power for any security resolution at UNGA. Biden on Wednesday stressed that he wanted to expand the number of permanent and non-permanent members of the Security Council, to include representatives from Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean but slammed Russia for not honouring the UN's protocols.

"No one threatened Russia, and no one other than Russia sought conflict," said President Biden. "Now we see attacks on schools, railway stations, schools, hospitals... and Ukrainian centres of culture," he said.

Tune in as I deliver remarks before the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly. https://t.co/4mVFkRRR8J — President Biden (@POTUS) September 21, 2022

Russia 'extinguishing Ukraine's right to exist': Biden

Biden stressed that there was increasing evidence of war crimes committed by Russia in the Ukrainian cities as the Russian troops retreated. US President iterated that the war in Russia was about extinguishing the country's right to exist as a state and as a people "plain and simple." "If nations can pursue their imperial ambitions without consequences we put at risk everything this institution stands for," asserted Biden.

The latter's remarks came as Russia's president Vladimir Putin threatened to use the nuclear weapon after he ordered the partial mobilisation of 300,000 reservists. Putin blatantly accused the West of engaging in “nuclear blackmail" and warned that he wasn't "bluffing" about the use of weapons of destruction. Biden at UNGA also reiterated that the US will not recognize the results of referendums in Donbass region, and in the occupied parts of the Kherson and Zaporizhia regions. Biden called such referendums a "violation of international norms." UK Ministry of Defence in a statement said that Russian referendums were probably "driven by fears of imminent Ukrainian attack and an expectation of greater security after formally becoming part of Russia".