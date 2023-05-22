President of Brazil Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said on Monday that he was “upset” that he did not get a chance to hold a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the G7 summit. The Ukrainian president used the summit which took place in Hiroshima, Japan as a way to garner new allies in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. While Zelenskyy held a meeting with the Indian Premier Narendra Modi and many other world leaders of the developing world, he failed to conduct one with the leader of Brazil, one of the strongest forces in the Latin American world. On Monday Lula attended a press conference in which he took stock of his participation in the international summit, and spoke about his unrealised meeting with Zelenskyy.

In the Monday press conference, Lula revealed that the meeting was scheduled to take place on the very last day of the summit, La Prensa Latina reported. Lula also stated that while he was waiting for his Ukrainian counterpart he met with Vietnam’s PM Phạm Minh Chính. Finally, Lula had to call it a day after Zelenskyy was a no-show by the end of the hour-long appointment. Lula made it clear that he wasn’t disappointed but “upset” since he was looking forward to meeting the Ukrainian President. He then went on to state that the meeting would happen maybe “on another occasion”.

Zelenskyy plays it down

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy played down the incident at a press conference on Sunday. When asked by journalists if he was disappointed that he couldn’t meet Lula during the summit, the Ukrainian president quipped that it was the other way around. “I think it disappointed him,” Zelenskyy replied. The Ukrainian president used G7 Summit in Japan as a platform to win over the developing nations who have remained neutral more or less throughout the war. Ahead of the summit, the Ukrainian president stated that there was a need for “clear global leadership of democracy”, Financial Times reported.

“The more we all work together, the less likely anyone else in the world will follow Russia’s insane path,” the Ukrainian President asserted on Sunday as he concluded the summit. “But is this enough? I think we need the clear global leadership of democracy. This is the main thing that we provide with our cooperation,” he added. Meanwhile, Brazil has been neutral throughout the war, and at times, the Brazilian president has been critical of both sides. However, in the Monday press conference, Lula condemned the Russian invasion and insisted on the need for peace talks between the two warring nations. “At the moment both are convinced that they are going to win the war (…) Neither Putin nor Zelenskyy are thinking about peace. And if there is no discussion of peace, the war could be very long,” Lula remarked. “I am not fighting to be a mediator. It has to be someone with whom both sides agree,” he added.