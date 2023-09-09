Brazil's Lula Walks Hand In Hand With Wife Rosângela To Meet PM Modi, Ditches G20 Protocol

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva arrived at the G20 venue in New Delhi with style and a special someone. While most leaders walked down the red carpet for a solo meetup with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, Lula opted to bring the Brazilian First Lady along.

Dressed in a formal blue suit, the 77-year-old leader held hands with his 57-year-old wife, Rosângela da Silva. Together, the pair reached the Bharat Mandapam in Delhi's Pragati Maidan and walked towards PM Modi. Lula then shook hands with the prime minister and later decided to hug him, as his partner stood behind and watched the warm exchange.

PM Modi then greeted the First Lady and gestured to the Brazilian President for her surprise visit. Lula patted her back, and Rosângela moved ahead to allow the leaders to get clicked for photographs together. Lula waved at the cameras and ultimately walked away as PM Modi awaited his next guest.

#WATCH | G 20 in India: President of Brazil Luiz Inacio arrives at Bharat Mandapam, the venue for G 20 Summit in Delhi's Pragati Maidan. pic.twitter.com/y32cs8XEho — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2023

Brazil's Lula set to take over G20 presidency

The moment has gone viral on social media. Taking to X, one user said, "THIS!! ME AND WHO?! (Though I’ll never break protocol like this but once." Another user quipped, "Lula said “she goes where I go.. WE ARE FAMILYYYYY.. THIS IS BRAZIL”. A third user added, "welcome to India."

Lula's participation at the G20 Summit is essential this year, as India prepares to hand over the forum's presidency to Brazil on December 1. The South American nation will be hosting the 2024 G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro. This year, the mega event is being held in New Delhi for a period of two days. Several global figures are attending it, including US President Joe Biden and UK PM Rishi Sunak.