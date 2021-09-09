BRICS Adopts Delhi Declaration; 'Terrorists Must Be Prevented From Using Afghan Territory'

PM Modi on Thursday chaired the 13th BRICS Summit amidst the ongoing Afghanistan crisis and the member countries adopted 'Delhi Declaration'- a declaration calling for reforms of the principal organs of the United Nations including instilling new life in the discussions on the reform of the UN Security Council (UNSC). The meeting was attended by Brazil President Jair Bolsanaro, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Aiming at the Taliban, the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) countries also released their official statement and outlined that terrorism in no form must be accepted done by 'whomsoever'.

As per the official statement released, "On Afghanistan, BRICS leaders called refraining from violence and settling the situation by peaceful means in Afghanistan, through an inclusive intra-Afghan dialogue so as to ensure stability, civil peace, law and order in the country. They underscored the priority of fighting terrorism, including preventing attempts by terrorist organisations to use Afghan territory as a terrorist sanctuary and to carry out attacks against other countries," it said.

Read Full BRICS Declaration Here-

BRICS Declaration by Republic on Scribd

(Image Credits: PIB India/AP/Representative Image)