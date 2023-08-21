BRICS' Bank NDB Provides South Africa With USD 5 Billion For Infrastructure Endeavours

The New Development Bank (NDB), established by the BRICS nations, has provided South Africa with 100 billion rands (equivalent to $5.27 billion) to support infrastructure projects including road construction, water supply, and energy initiatives, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday.

"South Africa has benefited from the New Development Bank, which was established by the BRICS countries in 2015. Our country has been funded by the bank in several infrastructure projects to the value of R100 billion in sectors such as roads, water and energy," Ramaphosa said, speaking to the nation ahead of the BRICS summit, scheduled to be held in Johannesburg from August 22-24.

South Africa was enhancing its trade and investment relationships with fellow BRICS countries, and fostering collaboration in fields like technology, security, and innovation, added Ramaphosa.

Attendants at the Johannesburg BRICS summit include the heads of state from Russia, China, India, Brazil, and South Africa. Notably, Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to engage in the summit through a video connection.

What is the New Development Bank of BRICS?

The BRICS alliance aimed to establish a more influential and collaborative economic platform, leading to the creation of the New Development Bank (NDB), formerly known as the BRICS Development Bank. Launched during the 2014 6th BRICS Summit and headquartered in Shanghai, China, the NDB functions as a multilateral financial institution focused on reducing development disparities among its members and other developing nations.

Unlike a typical bank, the NDB operates akin to global multilateral development entities such as the IMF and World Bank. It functions cooperatively, owned and backed collectively by member countries. This setup enables the BRICS nations to combine resources, expertise, and ideas to facilitate funding for crucial projects, thereby stimulating local economies. The NDB invests in clean energy, water, transport, social and digital infrastructure, and urban development.

The NDB's governance structure emphasizes equality and representation. The NDB President, elected on a rotational basis from the five founding members, holds leadership. Governance is overseen by two key bodies: the Board of Governors and the Board of Directors. The former comprises high-level representatives from each founding member, responsible for strategic policies, major financial decisions, and key appointments. The diverse Vice-Presidential structure, with four Vice-Presidents representing each founding member, ensures inclusive decision-making reflecting all members' viewpoints.