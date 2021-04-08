'Building Resilience' At WFEB Event: TLEX Trainers Show Techniques To Find Inner Stability

On the occasion of World Health Day on April 7, the World Forum for Ethics in Business (WFEB) hosted a mega global virtual conference with the theme ‘Changing Paradigms in a Pandemic World: How to regain trust?’. Covering all physical, mental and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the ‘breakout’ topics was “Building Resilience: Finding Inner Stability in Transformational Times.” The speakers included senior trainer at TLEX Institute UK, Gaurav Gaur and senior trainer at TLEX Institute Germany, Maria Lorenz.

Starting off with the “age and mindset” of an individual, Gaur explained, “our mind is so powerful and it has an impact on many aspects including the physical part.” TLEX UK senior trainer said changing mindset would further positively impact the person and become healthy. Sharing few tips through a Powerpoint presentation, Gaur said the “first tip is to take time to look into our lives, just take a step back from a balcony of watching our own lives.” To achieve this, he further cited a tool developed by TLEX.

Following an eight-minute session for viewers and attendees to watch their own life from a balcony, Lorenz questioned what the people concluded after the same.

She said, “We should accept something that we can’t agree on. Often acceptance is seen as the same thing as agreeing with something or being passive. But, in fact, it’s just the opposite. It’s just often the missing piece between being aware of something we want to change and actually doing something about it.” READ | WFEB discusses 'Happiness quotient in India', focusses on rising concerns during pandemic

‘Screen time = Sitting time’

Lorenz further suggested moving your body and physical activities because ‘Screen Time=Sitting Time’ and that prolonged sitting leads to further repercussions. She also said that in Germany a person is sitting “7.5 hours a day and prolonged sitting is associated with 19% higher rate of death. Now let’s take this seriously.” In order to break this routine, TLEX Germany senior trainer suggested breaking up long periods of sitting with movements at least once an hour.

Recommending other ways to ‘Break The Cycle,’ Lorenz suggested gentle exercises for 10 minutes every day to improve heart strength. She further demonstrated simple breathing and stretching exercises for attendees to understand them better.

Gaur again took over the session and went ahead to reveal the second tip to positively impact one’s lifestyle and said, “it is to train the presence muscle” because “a wandering mind is an unhappy mind.” He also moderated another exercise called “the basket technique” involving the past and the future.

“Resilience is not an innate trait, that you either have or don’t have. Resilience is more like a muscle that you can develop,” said Lorenz.

Image credits: PTI/WFEB