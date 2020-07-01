Canada Day Fireworks 2020 Burlington Can Be Seen Virtually This Year; Check More Details

Canada Day is a national celebration day and always takes place on July 1. It is a federal holiday that celebrates the anniversary of the Constitution Act, 1867, that classified the Provinces of Canada, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick into a single state called Canada. The festival is celebrated all across the country and by Canadians living abroad. The holiday is often called Canada’s birthday and is an important milestone for the country.

Canada Day Celebration

Canada Day celebrations in the city of Burlington will look a little bit different due to the pandemic. Even though the government is advising people to stay indoors, virtual celebrations for the same are available on Burlington’s official website. Sadly, the fireworks won't be happening but a virtual display can be seen on Canada Government Official websites. Many other virtual activities are also planned by the government. Here are all the activities people living in Burlington can tap into:

1. All the virtual activities will take place from 10:00 to 9:00 pm virtually. At 10:00 am there will be a virtual show for the residents of Burlington which will feature former TV host from MuchMusic and ET Canada Rick Campanelli hosting the event. Then Burlington’s CRASH Rhythm will show the residents how to bucket drum and more.

2. From there on the show will continue and many other things can be caught virtually by the citizens. From storytelling to special performances, the day will be filled with virtual events and more.

3. Finally, the fireworks will also take place virtually. Anyone who wishes to see the firework can click on the link here. Viewers can see the firework in augmented reality on any of their devices. They can take their smartphones and point it up in the sky and the visual is supposed to look as realistic as the real fireworks.

For more activities, this site can be visited. Activities are planned for all group ages in the city of Burlington, from kids to adults. Furthermore, everyone is invited to the event and even non-Canadians can join to see how these virtual celebrations take place.

Wherever we are on July 1🇨🇦, our eyes will be on our beautiful Canadian skies illuminated by the #CanadaDay virtual fireworks! 🎆🎇➡️ https://t.co/Vm4rjXmUkT pic.twitter.com/Jd3VRzbDVX — Canadian Heritage (@CdnHeritage) June 29, 2020

Promo Pic Credit: Shutterstock